READ: Here's the Subpoena Kellie Pickler's in-Laws Sent Country Star Demanding She Turn Over Late Husband's Property

Country singer Kellie Pickler's in-laws hit her with a subpoena, demanding she turn over her late husband Kyle Jacobs' gun collection, iPhone, and other personal items — and RadarOnline.com has obtained the document.

As this outlet reported, Kyle died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in February 2023. Despite being married to him for over 10 years, Pickler stepped aside to allow Kyle's parents, Reed and Sharon Jacobs, to handle his assets.