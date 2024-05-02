Your tip
READ: Here's the Subpoena Kellie Pickler's in-Laws Sent Country Star Demanding She Turn Over Late Husband's Property

kellie pickler subpoena
Source: MEGA
By:

May 2 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Country singer Kellie Pickler's in-laws hit her with a subpoena, demanding she turn over her late husband Kyle Jacobs' gun collection, iPhone, and other personal items — and RadarOnline.com has obtained the document.

As this outlet reported, Kyle died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in February 2023. Despite being married to him for over 10 years, Pickler stepped aside to allow Kyle's parents, Reed and Sharon Jacobs, to handle his assets.

kellie pickler husband
Source: MEGA

Per the subpoena, their famous daughter-in-law has been ordered to appear at a law office to testify about the items in question.

"You are hereby commanded to appear at this time, date, and place specified for the purpose of giving testimony. In addition, you are to bring the items listed. Failure to appear may result in contempt of Court which could result in punishment by fine and or/imprisonment as provided by the law," the subpoena dated April 24 read.

kellie pickler doc
Source: RadarOnline.com

This is the subpoena Kyle's parents hit Kellie with.

The items they want Pickler to produce include their late son's gun collection. RadarOnline.com already told you — Kyle owned 11 guns at the time of his death. Those weapons were three rifles, seven pistols, and one shotgun.

Reed and Sharon are demanding their son's gun safe, custom knives, and his Japanese sword, too, and that's not all.

Kyle's parents want his Rolex and Garmin watches, his 1957 J45 Gibson guitar and McPherson KOA guitar, and his jewelry, including all rings that belonged to their son, except his wedding band. But the pair is also asking for sentimental items like plastic bins of baseball card albums, family photographs, and school awards that were "in [the] attic by [the] spinet piano."

kellie pickler
Source: MEGA

She gave her first performance since her husband's passing at the Ryman Auditorium on Monday.

Kyle was a passionate songwriter, so Reed and Sharon are asking Pickler to testify or produce his piano, viola, and "all items from the studio closet, and/or studio," as well as "sheet music, worksheets with chords, music books, and any and all writings of any kind."

kellie pickler husband
Source: MEGA

Kyle took his own life last year inside their Nashville home.

After the subpoena was signed off, Kyle's parents begged the court to allow them to obtain the medical examiner's sealed report about their son's death. They revealed they'd like to see the photos taken at Kyle's death scene.

While the judge granted the request, Pickler has yet to respond to her in-laws' subpoena.

RadarOnline.com confirmed the news of Kyle's death with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department last year. They told us that Jacobs was discovered "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office" of the home he shared with Pickler.

The singer was home when her husband ended his life at 49 years old.

"Mr. Jacobs' wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him," police stated. "After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."

