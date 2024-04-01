Kellie Picker’s Husband’s Death: Singer’s In-Laws Demand Medical Examiner Turn Over Sealed Photos Taken at Scene
The parents of Kellie Pickler’s late husband Kyle Jacobs demanded they be allowed to view the Medical Examiner’s report over their son’s death.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Reed and Sharon Jacobs, appointed co-administrators of Kyle’s estate after Kellie declined to take the role, said the report is not public record and requires a court order to be released.
Kyle died on February 17, 2023, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the Tennessee mansion he shared with Kellie. The country singer was home at the time but in another room.
Police said the American Idol alum woke up and, “did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”
In their motion, Kyle’s parents said, “Due to the circumstances of the Decedent’s death, Davidson County Medical Examiner Megan Whitesell came to the residence in question and conducted an investigation of the scene of death.”
“A copy of the report and photographs prepared by Megan Whitesell is in the possession of the Davidson County Medical Examiner but is not a public record, and requires and Order of the Court to be released,” the motion read.
Kyle’s parents said “in order to fully administer the Decedent’s estate” they need to view the full report and any photos taken by the Medical Examiner.
In the redacted report released to the public, the Medical Examiner noted Kyle had a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use. Kyle had no drugs in his system at the time of his death.
A judge has yet to rule on the parent’s motion for the report.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the judge presiding over the probate case recently granted a motion brought by Kyle’s parents over his text messages.
The court ordered Apple to comply with a subpoena Kyle’s parents fired off demanding copies of his calls, voice and text messages, and emails from 2021 to the date of his death.
In addition, they asked for “all iCloud data” and contacts associated with two of his email accounts.
Kyle’s parents accused Apple of refusing to turn over the messages.
The order read, “Apple, Inc. is ordered by this Court to assist [the parents] in the provisions of access to the Decedent’s information from the Decedent’s accounts.”
Kellie and Kyle wed in 2011 — three years after they first started dating.