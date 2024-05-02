Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Scores Legal Victory Against Publicist Jacob Diamond, Judge Rules He Can't Harass Her Online

Lynne told the court that Diamond is fame-hungry and tricked his way into their "small social circle" in 2019 in order to get close to the pop star.

Diamond was previously blocked from coming within 100 yards of Lynne's home and prohibited from publishing details of their friendship, yet he carried on with sharing private texts, videos and allegations pertaining to the pop star's mother, Daily Mail revealed.

Lynne filed her lawsuit with pals and fellow plaintiffs Jansen Fitz and Tatum Solis, applying for a restraining order against her ex-confidante in Oct. 2023.