Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Scores Legal Victory Against Publicist Jacob Diamond, Judge Rules He Can't Harass Her Online
A Louisiana district court judge ruled in favor of Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, and her two friends in their legal battle against publicist Jacob Diamond, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Diamond has now been warned that he could be held in contempt of court or jailed if he continues publishing defamatory claims online, according to a new report.
Lynne told the court that Diamond is fame-hungry and tricked his way into their "small social circle" in 2019 in order to get close to the pop star.
Diamond was previously blocked from coming within 100 yards of Lynne's home and prohibited from publishing details of their friendship, yet he carried on with sharing private texts, videos and allegations pertaining to the pop star's mother, Daily Mail revealed.
Lynne filed her lawsuit with pals and fellow plaintiffs Jansen Fitz and Tatum Solis, applying for a restraining order against her ex-confidante in Oct. 2023.
She said they met in 2019 but when the friendship took a nosedive last year, Diamond allegedly "began to act erratically and aggressively," using their "names and images" in '"demeaning and defamatory" social media posts that left the trio fearing for their safety.
In a court filing, Lynne claimed Diamond's campaign of harassment proceeded despite the temporary restraining order, providing 21 exhibits from his Instagram account to prove her point.
One of which featured claims that Lynne was too broke to buy her grandchildren presents.
Diamond showered them with extravagant gifts, Lynne claimed, which she later assumed were an act of kindness cloaking an ulterior motive.
She cited a trip to Diamond's hometown of Dallas for his 40th birthday party that sparked tension as "he wanted to be seen walking into the restaurant with me."
He then "berated our waiter because his manager refused to comp our meal."
"Finally that misadventure came to a close, and with it any doubts that I had concerning who Jacob Diamond was," Lynne wrote. "I had come to realize that Jacob was nothing more than an obsessed fan…whose true intentions were purposefully hidden behind a façade of authenticity."
Diamond, however, offered up a vastly different explanation about their soured bond.
"Now that we have had a falling out, they are afraid I am going to expose all the text messages I have between us and truths I know about the Spears family," Diamond wrote in a new affidavit.
"The plaintiff's ultimate goal is to silence me and it is my perception that any time the Spears family or friends want to silence someone, they take this same step of filing restraining orders."