Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kellie Pickler

REVEALED: Kellie Pickler's Late Husband Owned 11 Guns When He Fatally Shot Himself

kellie pickler husband
Source: MEGA

The pair married in 2011.

By:

Apr. 26 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kellie Pickler's late husband's assets have come to light more than a year after his tragic death, revealing he owned more than 10 firearms when he took his own life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Kyle Jacobs died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in February 2023. Jacobs' assets were outlined in court documents for his probate case.

Article continues below advertisement

Among those listed were 11 firearms, including three rifles, seven pistols, one shotgun, and firearm suppressors. A gun safe, custom knives, Rolex watches, and instruments like guitars and violas were also included in the filing, as were technology necessities like iPhones and laptops, and sentimental family photos.

kellie pickler husband
Source: MEGA

Kyle took his own life inside their home in February 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Pickler was married to Jacobs from 2011 until his death last year. He took his own life inside their Nashville home. RadarOnline.com confirmed the news with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

They told us that Jacobs was discovered "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office." From the beginning, they investigated his death as an apparent suicide.

Article continues below advertisement
kellie pickler husband
Source: MEGA

The singer was home when her husband ended his life.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer was home when her husband ended his life.

"Mr. Jacobs' wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him," police stated. "After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."

He was only 49.

MORE ON:
Kellie Pickler
Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com told you — Pickler put the marital house on the market months after her husband's death. She also stepped aside and allowed Jacobs' parents to handle his assets.

The Red High Heels singer — who became a household name after her stint on the fifth season of American Idol — has been subpoenaed in the probate case, scheduled for May, to discuss Jacobs' belongings.

Article continues below advertisement
kellie pickler husband
Source: MEGA

Kellie's in-laws are handling Kyle's estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Pickler took time to heal after the tragedy, giving her first performance since her husband's passing at the Ryman Auditorium Monday in Nashville to honor the late Patsy Cline.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
kellie pickler
Source: MEGA

She gave her first performance since her husband's passing at the Ryman Auditorium on Monday.

She got emotional when sharing how much Ryman meant to her and her late significant other.

"The last time I was here in The Ryman Auditorium was with him on a date night, and I know he is here with us tonight," Pickler told the crowd.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.