REVEALED: Kellie Pickler's Late Husband Owned 11 Guns When He Fatally Shot Himself
Kellie Pickler's late husband's assets have come to light more than a year after his tragic death, revealing he owned more than 10 firearms when he took his own life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Kyle Jacobs died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in February 2023. Jacobs' assets were outlined in court documents for his probate case.
Among those listed were 11 firearms, including three rifles, seven pistols, one shotgun, and firearm suppressors. A gun safe, custom knives, Rolex watches, and instruments like guitars and violas were also included in the filing, as were technology necessities like iPhones and laptops, and sentimental family photos.
Pickler was married to Jacobs from 2011 until his death last year. He took his own life inside their Nashville home. RadarOnline.com confirmed the news with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
They told us that Jacobs was discovered "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office." From the beginning, they investigated his death as an apparent suicide.
The singer was home when her husband ended his life.
"Mr. Jacobs' wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him," police stated. "After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."
He was only 49.
RadarOnline.com told you — Pickler put the marital house on the market months after her husband's death. She also stepped aside and allowed Jacobs' parents to handle his assets.
The Red High Heels singer — who became a household name after her stint on the fifth season of American Idol — has been subpoenaed in the probate case, scheduled for May, to discuss Jacobs' belongings.
Pickler took time to heal after the tragedy, giving her first performance since her husband's passing at the Ryman Auditorium Monday in Nashville to honor the late Patsy Cline.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
She got emotional when sharing how much Ryman meant to her and her late significant other.
"The last time I was here in The Ryman Auditorium was with him on a date night, and I know he is here with us tonight," Pickler told the crowd.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.