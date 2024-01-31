Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Delete Photos of Each Other on IG, Fans Convinced Friendship Has Fizzled
Could this be the end? Kyle Richards and her gal pal Morgan Wade deleted their photos of each other on their social media, leaving fans to believe their friendship — or whatever it was — is over, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The country singer made the first move by deleting every fun-filled photo with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star.
As of Wednesday morning, Wade's Instagram only includes posts about her upcoming gigs, including her Spring 2024 Crossing State Lines tour and her upcoming guest appearance at Alanis Morissette’s Triple Moon tour; however, both posts were first shared months ago, and Richards had already commented on one.
"I’m hitting the road in 2024 with @alanis and @joanjett! Can’t wait to see you on The Triple Moon Tour. Tickets on sale next Friday, November 17th at 10 am local time.Head to the tour section at morganwademusic.com to sign up to receive a code for the pre-sale next Thursday, November 16th!" the singer captioned the announcement in November.
Richards left three clap emojis in the caption — prompting her big sister, Kathy Hilton, to do the same.
Interestingly enough, fans soon realized that the married Bravo star had erased every recent photo she had with Wade. The most recent remaining picture with the Wilder Days singer was posted in August 2023 from when Richards went to Wade's Aspen, Colorado, concert the month before.
As of this post, they are still following each other.
Fans went crazy over the revolution, with many assuming the two ended their whirlwind friendship that was rumored to be a possible affair. Richards always denied the Wade relationship speculation, sparked after the two began hanging out nonstop as details of her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky broke.
“I think Morgan told Kyle byeeeeee,” one person wrote on X. “Uh oh … Kyle’s been dumped!” claimed another. A third user commented, “I told "Y’all Kyle was using her. Now shes done with her. Morgan has probably figured that out,” while a fourth asked, “Who’s got the tea?!”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Richards and Wade's representatives for comment.
As for the RHOBH star's marriage with Mauricio, they are working on it. Richards disclosed that they still live under the same roof and even spent Christmas together with their children. The pair have been married since 1996. In December, Richards said she and Mauricio had not discussed divorce.