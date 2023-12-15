'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky 'Haven't Spoken' About Divorce Despite Months-Long Separation

Richards, 54, opened up about their status at the RHOBH Room Service watch party on Wednesday, reiterating that she "misspoke" when she used the word divorce on the red carpet at BravoCon in November.

"I just bumped into somebody in the lobby at the Peninsula [Hotel], and they said, 'It must be hard with a separation and divorce.' I said, 'Not divorced,'" Richards told The Messenger. "The reason I flipped that day is I had to correct two people on the carpet. And I must have heard it in my head, and then I said it, like a slip. In this business, you can't afford to have a little slip-up for everybody."