'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky 'Haven't Spoken' About Divorce Despite Months-Long Separation
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have not talked about a possible divorce despite their separation being exposed five months ago, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her estranged husband still live under the same roof, and while she admits it can get "awkward" sharing space, she and Umansky haven't addressed a permanent split.
Richards, 54, opened up about their status at the RHOBH Room Service watch party on Wednesday, reiterating that she "misspoke" when she used the word divorce on the red carpet at BravoCon in November.
"I just bumped into somebody in the lobby at the Peninsula [Hotel], and they said, 'It must be hard with a separation and divorce.' I said, 'Not divorced,'" Richards told The Messenger. "The reason I flipped that day is I had to correct two people on the carpet. And I must have heard it in my head, and then I said it, like a slip. In this business, you can't afford to have a little slip-up for everybody."
When asked about a possible end to their nearly 30-year marriage, Richards stated, "We haven't spoken about [divorce] yet," she added. "No, that has not come up yet. Obviously, we know that it is potentially something that could happen with us. We just haven't gone that route yet."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"We both very much live at home in the same house," the Bravolebrity continued. "And we're fortunate enough that my home can fit us all to spread out. And I'm also very fortunate that we get along, and care about each other very much and that we are a family no matter what. That's always been what we stand for."
Richards acknowledged that "some days are not as great as others."
She went on to explain that "some days it's like, 'Oh, it's a little awkward today.' And other days, it's like nothing ever happened, and we're just all watching TV as a family. We're taking it a day at a time."
Richards and Umansky — whose famous real estate brokerage, The Agency, has made millions — tiptoed around their split after a source told PEOPLE the news in July.
“In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” they shared in a joint statement on Instagram. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”
They also shut down speculation that one of them cheated amid Richards' confusing relationship with female country singer Morgan Wade. Umansky later claimed he and Richards were not separated, only to say the opposite last week.
“Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time, OK?” he told a cameraman. “We are currently separated. We are not talking about divorce, and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately.”
Richards got emotional when she talked about their separation at BravoCon, explaining she still loved Umansky.
As RadarOnline.com, the couple of nearly three decades did not sign a prenup when they walked down the aisle in 1996 — with $100 million allegedly on the line if they make their separation official.