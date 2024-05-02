WATCH: Local Reporter Calls Out Donald Trump Over Lack of Evidence to Support 'Biden Trial' Attacks
Fox 6 Milwaukee reporter Jason Calvi pressed Donald Trump on his recent claims that President Joe Biden is behind his criminal hush money trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-president has ironically claimed the trials are "election interference" because the trial keeps him off the campaign trail, though he held two events in Wisconsin on Wednesday when the court was not in session.
Trump has repeatedly called his legal woes "Biden trials."
Calvi called out Trump's lack of evidence to support his frivolous attacks on Biden during a round of local press interviews in Waukesha.
After asking Trump if he's close to selecting his running mate, the reporter noted, "But you’re in trial pretty much every day, so don’t — wouldn’t it make sense to have that person out there right now for you?"
Trump dodged the question and proceeded to attack Biden, "Well, I’m in a fake trial, and I’m in a trial that’s a Democrat — you know, you take a look at — where did it come from? It came from Biden."
The ex-president continued, "It’s a Biden trial to try and keep me off the trail —" before the reporter interrupted, "I don’t think there’s evidence of that, that he was involved with this."
"There’s evidence," Trump fired back.
Trump then appeared to link Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to Biden as he claimed "there's a lot of evidence" to support his attacks.
"You just take a look. I mean, who’s heading up the trial? Take a look at the person that’s setting it up," Trump said. "No, there’s a lot of evidence is, eh, and there’s also common sense involved, but there’s a lot of evidence and it’s disgraceful."
"Never happened in the history of our country before what they’re doing," Trump continued. "So I call it the Biden trial. And it’s a fake deal and the voters get it. And that’s why I’m up by so much."
Calvi appeared unimpressed by the ex-president's rambling and wrapped the interview, "The jury will have their say, and you’ll have your say in court as well. Thank you, Mr. President. Appreciate your time."
Trump's comments followed similar remarks from his lawyer, Chris Kise, who accused Democrats of "abusing the power of their office” to “influence a free and fair election" during an interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters.
"The Democrats claim that Trump is a threat to democracy," Kise told the anchor. "The real threat to democracy is the willingness to abuse the power of your office to influence what should otherwise be a free and fair election. That’s exactly what’s going on downtown in the courtroom."