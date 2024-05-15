'Let’s Get Ready to Rumble!' Trump Slams Biden After Accepting Debate Challenge
President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump traded gibes and insults after agreeing to face off in several debates ahead of the 2024 general election in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal," Biden tweeted Wednesday morning.
Trump accepted the challenge and fired back on his own Truth Social platform. "Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced – He can’t put two sentences together!" he wrote. "Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far."
"It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to 'Catch on Fire.' I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September."
"I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds – That’s only because he doesn’t get them," Trump continued. "Just tell me when, I’ll be there. 'Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!'"
"I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place," Biden tweeted. "I've also received and accepted an invitation to a debate hosted by ABC on Tuesday, September 10th. Trump says he’ll arrange his own transportation. I’ll bring my plane, too. I plan on keeping it for another four years."
Trump also confirmed his participation. "It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States and a true Threat to Democracy, on June 27th," he wrote on Truth Social. "Likewise, I accept the ABC News Debate against Crooked Joe on September 10th. Thank you, DJT!"
Trump challenged Biden to a third debate on Fox News, writing, "Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that I hereby accept debating Crooked Joe Biden on FoxNews. The date will be Wednesday, October 2nd. The Hosts will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Thank you, DJT!"
Biden has yet to respond to the Fox News invitation.