RadarOnline
BREAKING NEWS
It's On! Joe Biden and Donald Trump Agree to Two Presidential Debates Ahead of November Election

Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump both agreed to participate in two presidential debates before this year’s general election.

May 15 2024, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump both agreed to participate in two presidential debates before this year’s general election in November, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In a sudden development to come after Biden and Trump traded insults back and forth on Wednesday morning regarding a potential debate, the pair reportedly agreed to face off two times before the election on November 5.

The first presidential debate will be held on June 27 and it will be hosted by CNN. The second debate, currently scheduled for September 10, will be hosted by ABC.

“I’ve received and accepted an invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27,” President Biden confirmed on X on Wednesday morning.

“Over to you, Donald,” Biden added. “As you said: anywhere, any time, any place.”

Trump accepted CNN’s invitation shortly after.

“It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States and a true Threat to Democracy, on June 27,” the former president confirmed.

“Likewise, I accept the ABC News Debate against Crooked Joe on September 10,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trump also challenged President Biden to a third debate on October 2. That debate, should President Biden accept, would be hosted by Fox News.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that I hereby accept debating Crooked Joe Biden on FoxNews,” Trump wrote, although it is unclear if Fox News offered a formal debate invitation to the two politicians.

Source: MEGA

Biden and Trump last debated shortly before Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

“The date will be Wednesday, October 2,” Trump added. “The Hosts will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.”

As RadarOnline.com previously noted, President Biden and ex-President Trump’s agreement to debate on June 27 and September 10 came shortly after the pair traded insults early Wednesday morning.

President Biden appeared to throw the first punch when he suggested that his predecessor was too scared to participate in a debate before the 2024 election.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for debate,” Biden said in a video early Wednesday morning. “Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.”

“Well, make my day, pal!” Biden continued. “I’ll even do it twice.”

He then threw shade at Trump over the embattled ex-president’s ongoing criminal trial in Manhattan.

“So let’s pick the dates, Donald,” Biden quipped. “I hear you’re free on Wednesdays.”

Trump responded shortly after. He dubbed Biden the “worst debater” and claimed that the president “can’t even put two sentences together.”

“Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced – He can’t put two sentences together!” Trump charged. “Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far.”

“I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds,” the ex-president continued. “That’s only because he doesn’t get them.”

“Just tell me when, I’ll be there,” Trump concluded. “Let’s get ready to Rumble!”

