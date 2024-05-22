Kathryn Dennis DUI Arrest: Officers Found Mini Bottles of Fireball in 'Brown Dog Bag,' Reality Star Refused Breathalyzer Test After 3-Car Collision
Bystanders believed that former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis was "possibly impaired" when officers arrived at the scene following a three-car collision in South Carolina, revealed a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com.
"I conducted a search of her brown dog bag and located several mini bottles of Fireball, some of which were open and empty," according to the report, which stated that Dennis was holding a dog while being checked out by EMS after the incident. "While standing near Ms Dennis, I could smell an odor consistent with the odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from her."
Dennis appeared to have "glossy eyes" when cops showed up at the intersection of U.S. Highway 52 and Stephanie Drive but she denied having drank anything prior to the accident.
According to another driver involved, the Bravolebrity's vehicle collided with their car from the rear, causing that car to collide with another vehicle in front of it while they were at a red light.
One driver who was struck told the officer "all he could remember was that he got hit in the rear and his head [bounced] off the steering wheel."
RadarOnline.com has learned that one of them wanted to press charges, while the other didn't.
Dennis said she had gone out that night to meet friends and record a podcast, which she said did not work out so she went to "The Standard" apartment complex to catch up with her pal.
The reality star was asked if she had taken any prescription medicine, to which she advised that she "took several medications but had not taken any tonight."
Officers conducted a number of field sobriety tests including the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test (HGN). "I observed in total four clues out of six," the report stated.
Dennis also completed a "walk and turn" test, during which the reality star noted that she didn't have "good balance." During the walking portion, the officer stated, "I observed Ms. Dennis use her arm for balance and misses heel to toe on numerous occasions."
The officer also asked Dennis to do a one leg stand. "I did observe Ms. Dennis use her arms for balance and [put] her foot down."
"Upon completion of the tests, Ms. Dennis asked where her dog was, and I reminded her that she had placed her dog in the back seat of my patrol vehicle," per the report. "Based on my observations, I determined that probable cause existed for the charge of Driving Under the Influence."
It was noted that Dennis later admitted to drinking "way earlier" despite previously stating that she had not.
The officer stated that she refused to conduct a breath test at police headquarters and was taken to a detention center.
A mugshot from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office showed the reality star smiling meekly after her arrest. As we previously reported, she was also booked for driving with an open container.
Dennis is now set to appear at court on June 4.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Dennis for comment.