Former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis has landed in hot water with a DUI arrest on Monday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The ex-Bravolebrity was booked for driving under the influence and driving with an open container following her alleged involvement in a three-car collision in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

A police report stated that she looked impaired at the scene of the accident and allegedly had "glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her person."