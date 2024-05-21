Ex-'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Arrested for DUI, Had 'Glossy Eyes' After 3-Car Collision
Former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis has landed in hot water with a DUI arrest on Monday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-Bravolebrity was booked for driving under the influence and driving with an open container following her alleged involvement in a three-car collision in Goose Creek, South Carolina.
A police report stated that she looked impaired at the scene of the accident and allegedly had "glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her person."
Dennis announced her departure from the hit show in 2023 after 8 seasons, having since been caught up in controversy when she was identified as a suspect in an elementary school hit-and-run in Nov. 2023.
A 2022 Ford SUV registered in the name of Dennis struck a school resource officer directing traffic in front of Whitesville Elementary on Gaillard Road around 7:18 AM that day.
The vehicle did not stop at the scene of the collision and the deputy was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
RadarOnline.com should note that Dennis was never arrested after that incident.
Dennis rose to fame on Southern Charm, meeting now-ex Thomas Ravenel during season 1.
The former flames, who split in 2016 after dating on and off for two years, share two children together: daughter Kensington Calhoun, and son Saint Julien.
Dennis lost custody of her children with Ravenel that same year after testing positive for marijuana and entering rehab.
Ravenel reportedly gained sole custody in 2023, after Dennis allegedly "failed multiple drug tests," per a source.
The Sun revealed their kids would live with their father full-time after he was granted temporary custody in 2021. Dennis' lawyer told the publication: "I am prohibited from speaking about this matter because the case is sealed."
Ravanel spoke out against his ex last year after she was praised by her former co-star Craig Conover at BravoCon, as RadarOnline.com reported at the time.
"The worst person in the world I know is Kathryn Dennis and the total losers who make excuses and applaud her horrific behavior like Craig and Shep [Rose] and Austen [Kroll]. Total losers," he captioned a now-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter.
Dennis, for her part, shared a message about her strained coparenting dynamic last fall.
"I know that we will make it through these tough times and they won't last forever," she captioned photos with her kids. "Sending strength to all of the coparents out there. No matter the situation, being without your children is the most difficult pain you must carry each and every day you are without them."
"It's so unnatural and such a drawn out devastation," Dennis wrote. "We need each other's love and support — here's to hope for the future."