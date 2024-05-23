Autopsy Bombshell: K-Pop Star Park Bo Ram's Cause of Death REVEALED After 30-Year-Old Collapsed at Friend's House
Famed K-Pop singer Park Bo Ram's cause of death at 30 has been revealed to be acute alcohol poisoning, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An autopsy report determined that she had pre-existing conditions such as fatty liver disease and liver lesions at the time of her sudden passing.
No other contributing factors to her death were disclosed in the update reported by Korean news outlet Allkpop.
The chart-topping performer was claimed to be at a friend's home when she collapsed in cardiac arrest, according to The Korea Herald.
The Namyang Police Department's report stated that she had been drinking with her pals when she excused herself to the bathroom around 9:55 PM but never returned. Bo Ram was found "unconscious."
Her friends called authorities and attempted to revive Bo Ram with CPR before she was rushed to a nearby hospital and died roughly an hour later.
"Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11. All of the artists and executives at Xanadu Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness," her agency Xanadu previously announced in a statement.
"It is even more heartbreaking that we have to tell you this sudden news to all of the fans who support Park Bo Ram. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved's family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace."
- REVEALED: 'Deliverance' Star Herbert Coward Sustained Multiple Injuries, Steering Wheel Bent in Half During Fatal Crash That Killed Actor, His GF and Pets
- Ex-Lakers Point Guard Darius Morris' Autopsy Compete, Cause of Death Pending Investigation
- Late Singer Mandisa's Dad Believes She 'Fell Down,' Reveals She Was 'Weak' From Covid-19 Before Mysterious Death
The music artist rose to fame in 2010 when she competed in the South Korean singing competition Superstar K2, where she made the top 8 before making a name for herself.
She released her first album, Celepretty, in 2015 and followed up with a second EP titled Orange Moon in 2017. Bo Ram last dropped a single I Miss You on April 3 and reports stated that she was working on an album celebrating her upcoming 10th anniversary for this summer.
Bo Ram won an Artist of the Year award at the 4th Gaon Chart K-POP Awards and was nominated for a Mnet Asian Music Award, Melon Music Award, and Golden Disk Award.
Her tragic death sent shockwaves after the sudden passing of other high-profile stars including 25-year-old singer Moonbin. Police concluded that his death was the result of a suicide.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
K-drama actress Park Soo Ryun also died aged 29 last June after falling down a set of stairs.