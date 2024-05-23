An autopsy report determined that she had pre-existing conditions such as fatty liver disease and liver lesions at the time of her sudden passing.

Famed K-Pop singer Park Bo Ram 's cause of death at 30 has been revealed to be acute alcohol poisoning, RadarOnline.com has learned.

An autopsy report determined that she had pre-existing conditions such as fatty liver disease and liver lesions at the time of her sudden passing.

The Namyang Police Department's report stated that she had been drinking with her pals when she excused herself to the bathroom around 9:55 PM but never returned. Bo Ram was found "unconscious."

The chart-topping performer was claimed to be at a friend's home when she collapsed in cardiac arrest, according to The Korea Herald .

No other contributing factors to her death were disclosed in the update reported by Korean news outlet Allkpop .

Her friends called authorities and attempted to revive Bo Ram with CPR before she was rushed to a nearby hospital and died roughly an hour later.

"Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11. All of the artists and executives at Xanadu Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness," her agency Xanadu previously announced in a statement.

"It is even more heartbreaking that we have to tell you this sudden news to all of the fans who support Park Bo Ram. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved's family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace."