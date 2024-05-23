Hunter Biden Claims Photo of Him Doing Drugs Was Staged — Because He Smoked Crack Not Meth!
Hunter Biden recently claimed that the incriminating photos of him shared on outlets like Fox News were “staged” because he was depicted smoking meth instead of crack cocaine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after President Joe Biden’s embattled son threatened to sue Fox News for defamation last month, Hunter sat down for an interview with Daily Beast regarding the “total absolute b-------” against him.
Hunter specifically cited the cache of damning photos, emails, and text messages that were allegedly recovered from his infamous abandoned laptop.
“Go back and look at the Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity shows, look at what they’re doing as they’re talking about me and Ukraine and Romania and all the other total absolute b------ that the ‘laptop’ does not prove in any way,” President Biden’s son charged during his recent interview with Daily Beast.
“But in the end, on the split-screen next to them is always a picture of me,” Hunter continued. “Usually shirtless with a cigarette or a crack pipe in my mouth.”
Hunter then indicated that certain photos found on his “laptop from hell” were staged because he was captured smoking a “meth pipe” rather than a crack pipe.
“Clearly someone took that picture,” he said. “That’s actually a meth pipe.”
Meanwhile, Hunter also discussed his battle with drug addiction and how outlets like Fox News have used his drug addiction to “dehumanize” him nearly every night on TV and online.
While President Biden’s son acknowledged that his drug addiction was no “excuse for [his] bad behavior,” he did argue that it was “not an excuse for them to dehumanize [him].”
“I’m not saying my addiction is an excuse for my bad behavior,” he explained. “What I’m saying is that my addiction is not an excuse for them to dehumanize me – and in doing so dehumanize everybody from the addict that you pass it on the street, to the one that you live with.”
“That is the principal motivating factor,” Hunter continued. “Addict, addict, addict, addict, you know. Crack addict, he’s a crack addict, smoking crack, addict.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter’s interview with Daily Beast this week came just days after the first son’s lawyer issued Fox News a legal letter regarding an allegedly impending defamation lawsuit.
According to the letter issued to the outlet last month, Hunter was prepared to sue both Fox News Channel and Fox News Digital for the alleged “conspiracy and subsequent actions to defame Mr. Biden and paint him in a false light.”
The first son was also prepared to sue the Fox outlets for the alleged “unlicensed commercial exploitation of his image, name, and likeness” and the allegedly “unlawful publication of hacked intimate images of him.”
Flash forward to Hunter’s Daily Beast interview, and he warned that his defamation lawsuit against Fox would make the outlet’s previous $787.5 million Dominion lawsuit settlement “look like f------ pattycakes.”
“Think about five years of a systemic f------ campaign to vilify and dehumanize me,” he charged. “If we ever got them, it would make Dominion look like f------, in my opinion, pattycakes.”
Fox News Media later released a statement regarding Hunter’s defamation lawsuit threat.
“Hunter Biden’s lawyers have belatedly chosen to publicly attack Fox News’ constitutionally protected coverage regarding their client," Fox News Media responded.
"Mr. Biden is a public figure who has been the subject of investigations by both the Department of Justice and Congress, has been indicted by two different US Attorney’s Offices in California and Delaware, and has admitted to multiple incidents of wrongdoing,” the company continued.
"Consistent with the First Amendment, Fox News has accurately covered these highly publicized events as well as the subsequent indictment of an FBI informant who was the source of certain claims made about Mr. Biden.”