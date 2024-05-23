Love Triangle Exposed: RFK Jr.'s Veep Pick Allegedly Cheated on Google Founder Sergey Brin With Elon Musk, Used Cocaine, Ketamine and Psychedelic Mushrooms

The Wall Street Journal first reported the encounter between Shanahan and Musk in 2022, claiming that the affair ended Musk's longtime friendship with Brin and led the Google co-founder to file for divorce.

Musk and Shanahan both disputed the report. Musk called the allegations "total bs" and shared a photo of himself at a party with Brin. And in an interview with PEOPLE last year, Shanahan maintained that she and Musk had been discussing her daughter's autism treatment that night.

"My career has been based on academic and intellectual credibility, and I was being shamed internationally for being a cheater," she said. "To be known because of a sexual act is one of the most humiliating things... it was utterly debilitating."