Love Triangle Exposed: RFK Jr.'s Veep Pick Allegedly Cheated on Google Founder Sergey Brin With Elon Musk, Used Cocaine, Ketamine and Psychedelic Mushrooms
Nicole Shanahan, the Silicon Valley lawyer and entrepreneur who was recently named as independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate, has repeatedly denied having an affair with billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
But according to a new in-depth report from The New York Times, Shanahan took ketamine at a private party with Musk in 2021 and later told her then-husband, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, that they had sex, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Per the report, "During their five-year marriage, Ms. Shanahan partied with Silicon Valley’s elite and used recreational drugs including cocaine, ketamine and psychedelic mushrooms, according to eight people and documents reviewed by The New York Times."
Shanahan's partying allegedly increased in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Ms. Shanahan began going out more without Mr. Brin, according to five people and documents viewed by The Times," the outlet reported. "At a party in early 2021 in Miami, Ms. Shanahan was so intoxicated by drugs and alcohol that she required an IV infusion, the documents show."
In December 21, Shanahan and Musk both attended a private Art Basel party in Miami hosted by Musk's brother Kimbal Musk.
Per The Times, "At that party, Elon Musk and Ms. Shanahan took ketamine, a popular party drug that is legal with a prescription, and disappeared together for several hours, according to four people briefed on the event and documents related to it. Ms. Shanahan later told Mr. Brin that she had had sex with Mr. Musk, three of the people said. She also relayed the details to friends, family and advisers."
Brin and Shanahan separated about two weeks after the party, and he filed for divorce the next year, citing "irreconcilable differences."
The Wall Street Journal first reported the encounter between Shanahan and Musk in 2022, claiming that the affair ended Musk's longtime friendship with Brin and led the Google co-founder to file for divorce.
Musk and Shanahan both disputed the report. Musk called the allegations "total bs" and shared a photo of himself at a party with Brin. And in an interview with PEOPLE last year, Shanahan maintained that she and Musk had been discussing her daughter's autism treatment that night.
"My career has been based on academic and intellectual credibility, and I was being shamed internationally for being a cheater," she said. "To be known because of a sexual act is one of the most humiliating things... it was utterly debilitating."
Shanahan and Brin, whose net worth exceeds $145 billion, finalized their divorce last year after 18 months. She reportedly received over $1 billion in the settlement and has since donated over $14 million to RFK Jr.'s presidential campaign.
At a fundraiser in Nashville last week, Shanahan announced that she had given another $8 million to the campaign. "I think I know what they’re going to say — they’re going to say Bobby only picked me for my money," she joked.
The New York Times also reported that Shanahan had an affair with Brin weeks before she married her first husband, tech investor Jeremy Kranz. Kranz allegedly discovered the indiscretion several days after the wedding. He initially filed to annul the marriage, claiming fraud, but later agreed to a divorce instead.