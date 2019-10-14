Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

K-Pop Star Sulli, 25, Found Dead From Alleged Suicide Former f(x) band member had been struggling with depression, police said.

K-pop star Sulli, a former member of the band f(x), has died.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the singer, 25, was found inside her Seongnam, South Korea home by her manager this Monday, October 14. The staffer went to her residence after allegedly failing to reach her Sunday evening.

“So far, it seems she killed herself, but we will leave all possibilities open and investigate,” a police official told CNN.

Sulli — whose real name is Choi Jin-ri — was lying on the floor unconscious, with a note next to her. Police said they have yet to analyze the content of the letter and the investigation is still ongoing.

Sulli was a child actor before turning to music with girl group f(x) in 2009. In 2015, she left the band to return to acting, but earlier this year she again began working on her music and released her single, “Goblin.”

Police told Reuters that Sulli was battling depression prior to her death. She even recently appeared on a TV show in which K-pop stars discuss their experiences with hateful online comments.

Sadly, she is not the first K-pop star to die young.

In March 2018, K-Pop singer Seo Minwoo was found dead in his Gangnam, Seoul home. The 33-year-old reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

Months prior, in December 2017, fellow Korean megastar Jonghyun committed suicide inside his Seoul home. He was 27 years old.

Singer and actress Goo Hara, who previously formed part of the band Kara was found unconscious inside her home earlier this year. Fans were concerned after she posted a goodbye message on her Instagram. After she was found, she was rushed to the hospital, where doctors were able to save her. She soon deleted her dark post and apologized to fans for “causing concern to everyone and causing a commotion.” She also admitted she had been “suffering” before the incident, but is now on the road to recovery.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal, please call the Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).