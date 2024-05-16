Hunter Biden's 'Sugar Brother' Kevin Morris 'Completely Tapped Out' of Cash Ahead of First Son's Criminal Trials
Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and “sugar brother,” Kevin Morris, was said to be “completely tapped out” of cash ahead of the first son’s two upcoming criminal trials, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as President Joe Biden’s son prepares to face two separate trials on gun and tax charges next month, sources close to Morris said that the Hollywood lawyer was “completely tapped out” and could no longer bankroll Hunter’s legal expenses.
“The reason Kevin got involved financially in the first place was that he could see that no one was going to help Hunter,” one insider close to Morris told Politico on Wednesday.
“Now, four and a half years later, there’s still no help,” the source continued, “and now Kevin is completely tapped out.”
“So just when Hunter is facing two criminal trials starting in a few weeks, he has no resources,” the insider concluded. “It’s pretty dire.”
Even more surprising were reports that Morris – who made his fortune by representing celebrities like Matt Stone and Trey Parker of South Park fame – loaned President Biden’s son upwards of $6.5 million in the nearly five years since the pair first met in 2019.
The source who spoke to Politico this week admitted that Morris’ newfound financial restraints posed a “huge problem” for Hunter’s legal defense – particularly because Hunter is on the hook to pay the expert witnesses scheduled to testify at his upcoming trials.
Meanwhile, Hunter suffered another legal setback on Tuesday when a judge rejected a request to postpone the first son’s federal gun trial. The judge ruled that Hunter’s trial would kick off on June 3 as initially planned.
“Everyone can get done what needs to get done,” U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika said when she rejected the postponement request earlier this week.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter is set to face two separate criminal trials next month in connection to alleged gun and tax crimes committed before his father became president.
The firearm trial is in connection to allegations that Hunter lied about his drug use and addiction in October 2018 when he filled out a federal form to buy a gun.
“It’s written in his memoir," Derek Hines, a prosecutor in the federal gun case against Hunter, recently said. "He was in active addiction."
“I don’t know what expert they can find who will say he wasn’t,” Hines added. “I think that’s the issue they’re having.”
Hunter’s trial for alleged tax crimes is scheduled to kick off on June 20 in California. President Biden’s son was charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors over roughly $1.4 million in taxes that he owed between 2016 and 2019.
U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi denied eight different motions to dismiss the tax charges indictment against Hunter last month. An appeals court also refused to rule on the matter.