Hunter Biden's 'Sugar Brother' Kevin Morris 'Completely Tapped Out' of Cash Ahead of First Son's Criminal Trials

Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and “sugar brother,” Kevin Morris, was said to be “completely tapped out” of cash ahead of the first son’s two upcoming criminal trials, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come as President Joe Biden’s son prepares to face two separate trials on gun and tax charges next month, sources close to Morris said that the Hollywood lawyer was “completely tapped out” and could no longer bankroll Hunter’s legal expenses.