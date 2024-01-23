Kevin Morris Testimony: Hunter Biden Must Pay Back $5M Loan by Next Year or Risk Another Lawsuit
Hunter Biden’s close friend and “sugar brother” Kevin Morris recently testified about his association with the embattled first son in front of members of the House GOP, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come as House Republicans continue their investigation into President Joe Biden and the Biden family, Morris testified about the nearly $5 million he loaned Hunter between 2020 and 2024.
According to a transcript of Morris’s testimony obtained by Daily Mail, Hunter must pay back the nearly $5 million to his “sugar brother” starting next year or else risk facing yet another lawsuit.
Morris testified that he loaned Hunter the money between 2020 and 2024 in the form of five promissory notes that all have a maturity date of 2025.
The wealthy Hollywood attorney described the five promissory notes issued to Hunter between 2020 and 2024 as “standard-issue” and “interest-bearing notes.”
He also testified that the terms of the loans are “standard” and that, should Hunter fail to pay the money back, Morris retains the right to sue the embattled first son to recoup the nearly $5 million.
“Hunter doesn’t come to me,” Morris told members of the House GOP during his testimony on Capitol Hill last week. “He’s never asked me for anything. I’ve done these things voluntarily.”
“I have an idea of what they were, and I keep a record,” he continued. “And the ones that are absolutely necessary I take care of with a loan.”
Meanwhile, Morris also testified about the first time he met President Biden’s son in November 2019.
Morris said that Hunter was in recovery and emerging from the “lowest point in his life” when they met in Los Angeles for the first time and spoke for almost five hours.
“At this time he had no income and his wife Melissa was five months pregnant,” the Hollywood lawyer said during his deposition. “I had a very tribal feeling about Hunter.”
According to Morris, he decided to help Hunter financially partly to prevent the recovering first son from relapsing. Morris worried that Hunter relapsing back into drug addiction would hurt President Biden.
“I fear that he will relapse,” Morris testified. “And I think that’s the intention of the people in the world out to get him.”
“They know that getting him to relapse is the thing that will have the most impact on his father,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Morris and Hunter’s financial relationship was first exposed in May 2022 when it was revealed that the wealthy Hollywood attorney paid off the $2 million Hunter owed to the IRS for delinquent taxes.
Morris continued to help Hunter and ultimately paid off the first son’s numerous legal bills and house and car payments.
When House Republicans confronted Morris about the millions of dollars he loaned Hunter, Morris defended the decision.
"I can loan money to whomever I want," he told the House panel. "This is America, and in this country there is no prohibition against helping a friend in need, despite the incapacity of some to imagine such a thing."