Joe Biden Funds Son Hunter's Extravagant Malibu Lifestyle Ahead of Criminal Trial: Report

Source: MEGA

Joe Biden is reportedly funding son Hunter's extravagant Malibu lifestyle.

By:

May 10 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Hunter Biden is said to be living the high life in California spending his presidential pop's money while awaiting trial on felony gun and tax charges.

Despite Hunter's looming trial, a sensational report claimed indulgent Joe Biden refuses to cut the purse strings, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: MEGA

Sources claim Hunter has been 'buying whatever his heart desires.'

"Hunter's splashing around in the ocean, hitting up the trendiest stores in Malibu and Beverly Hills, and buying whatever his heart desires from expensive clothes and shoes to art supplies," an insider dished to the National Enquirer.

The source noted that Hunter's extravagant lifestyle "is said to be funded by Joe."

Source: MEGA

Sources claim tensions are growing as Biden's poll numbers plummet.

54-Year-old Hunter, who is a recovering addict, is slated to stand trial in June on three counts related to possession of a firearm while using illegal drugs. The president's son also faces nine federal charges in a separate case for allegedly failing to pay more than $1 million in taxes.

Now, sources claim the lawyer turned painter is intent on enjoying his freedom.

Source: MEGA

Hunter faces felony gun and tax charges.

"There's a possibility he might be going to jail, so in the meantime, he's eating at the fanciest restaurants and not bothering to look at the prices," the tipster explained.

"He's being chauffeured around and doesn't have to life a finger to do anything — except, perhaps, work on his unusual paintings that he's selling for $500,000 each."

Last August, Hunter settled down at a $15,800-a-month pad in a gated Malibu community. He was joined in the three-bedroom rental by baby mama Melissa Cohen — who he wed in 2019 — and their boy, Beau.

Meanwhile, his security agents lease a four-bedroom home across the road for $16,000 per month, which is funded by U.S. taxpayers.

Source: mega

Hunter is currently renting a $15,800 per month home in Malibu.

"Hunter wants for nothing, but the feeling is he's always been a spoiled brat," the tipster noted. "But the way he sees it, this is his lifestyle and he deserves it because of who his father is — and Joe lets him get away with it."

"The trials are going to be an absolute nightmare — and Hunter figures why not relish what he's got!"

As RadarOnline.com reported, Secret Service agents have spent over $4.5 million on protecting the first son at his Malibu mansion.

Hunter's security detail has accrued a hefty tab for U.S. taxpayers while providing around-the-clock protection, according to financial transactions reported by the Daily Mail through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The transactions were covered by a government credit card, which included $1.12 million on various expenses such as hotel accommodations from 2021 to 2022.

