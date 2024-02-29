Hunter Biden Testifies He Was 'High or Drunk' When He Used Father's Name in WhatsApp Message to Chinese Associate, Denies Shady Business

The 54-year-old was notably asked about a now-infamous WhatsApp message sent to a Chinese businessman in July 2017, RadarOnline.com has learned, in which he suggested that he was sitting next to his father while persuading the associate to take action.

"I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled," Hunter wrote in the message days before the transfer of $5.1 million into Biden family-linked accounts.

"Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight," Hunter's message to the CEO of a Beijing-based asset management firm continued, noting that if the matter was not handled, "I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction."