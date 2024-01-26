Hunter Biden's Ex-Business Associate Denies Allegations Against President Joe Biden in Impeachment Inquiry
House Republicans brought in Rob Walker, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, on Friday, January 26, for a closed-door deposition as part of their ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In his opening statement obtained by Axios, Walker aimed to dispel the yet unproven allegations from House Republicans that President Biden somehow profited financially or sold government access through his son Hunter.
He made it clear that President Biden, both during his time in office and as a private citizen, was never involved in any of the business activities pursued by himself and Hunter. Walker strongly emphasized that any statement to the contrary is simply false.
Furthermore, Walker emphasized that Hunter always maintained a clear boundary between any business and his father. This statement seems to challenge the narrative pushed by House Republicans that Hunter's business dealings were linked to his father's political influence.
Walker also took the opportunity to criticize House Republicans.
He expressed concern that his words may be taken out of context to further a political objective rather than to discover the truth. This suggests that Walker sees the inquiry as a politically motivated endeavor by House Republicans rather than a genuine pursuit of justice or uncovering the truth.
Axios political reporter Stef W. Kight noted that House Republicans have struggled to present substantial evidence that President Biden broke the law or benefited financially from his son's business dealings.
Despite seeking testimony from Biden family members and associates, the committee has yet to produce any incriminating evidence. In fact, Walker's testimony not only failed to provide the House GOP with the desired evidence, but it also seems to have strengthened the Democratic argument that the allegations against President Biden are both politically motivated and unfounded.
