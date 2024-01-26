Hunter Biden's Ex-Business Associate Denies Allegations Against President Joe Biden in Impeachment Inquiry

In his opening statement obtained by Axios, Walker aimed to dispel the yet unproven allegations from House Republicans that President Biden somehow profited financially or sold government access through his son Hunter.

He made it clear that President Biden, both during his time in office and as a private citizen, was never involved in any of the business activities pursued by himself and Hunter. Walker strongly emphasized that any statement to the contrary is simply false.

Furthermore, Walker emphasized that Hunter always maintained a clear boundary between any business and his father. This statement seems to challenge the narrative pushed by House Republicans that Hunter's business dealings were linked to his father's political influence.