Secret Service Agents Spent Over $4.5 Million Protecting Hunter Biden at His Malibu Mansion While Staying at a Spanish-Style Villa

The detailed financial transactions obtained by the Daily Mail through a Freedom of Information Act request unveiled that a considerable amount of money, totaling over $2.8 million, was dispensed using a government credit card.

These funds, amounting to $1.12 million, were allocated to various expenses, including hotel room accommodation from 2021 to 2022.

The records further disclosed that a significant portion, $632,071, was dedicated to rental cars utilized by the agents overseeing Hunter's security while residing at a lavish property costing $20,000 a month. Additionally, the Secret Service spent $30,000 monthly to lease a neighboring property next to where Hunter lived with his wife and son.