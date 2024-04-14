Secret Service Agents Spent Over $4.5 Million Protecting Hunter Biden at His Malibu Mansion While Staying at a Spanish-Style Villa
Secret Service agents who were tasked with protecting Hunter Biden at his Malibu mansion racked up expenditures of more than $4.5 million in just over a year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The agents maintained a round-the-clock watch on the President Joe Biden's son, leading to substantial costs covered by taxpayers.
The detailed financial transactions obtained by the Daily Mail through a Freedom of Information Act request unveiled that a considerable amount of money, totaling over $2.8 million, was dispensed using a government credit card.
These funds, amounting to $1.12 million, were allocated to various expenses, including hotel room accommodation from 2021 to 2022.
The records further disclosed that a significant portion, $632,071, was dedicated to rental cars utilized by the agents overseeing Hunter's security while residing at a lavish property costing $20,000 a month. Additionally, the Secret Service spent $30,000 monthly to lease a neighboring property next to where Hunter lived with his wife and son.
The Spanish-style villa, with a valuation of $6 million, boasted six bedrooms, a pool, tasting room, gym, spa, built-in BBQ, and a "castle-like tower."
This setup allowed the agents to maintain a vigilant watch over Hunter, who has been entangled in legal issues, including a federal tax indictment and charges related to false statements about his drug addiction.
The exorbitant spending by the Secret Service reportedly extended beyond basic necessities, with receipts revealing purchases from Home Depot, Best Buy, Staples, and Amazon.
Notably, orders totaling $1,930 and $1,658.43 were placed at a video and camera store in New York, despite Hunter's West Coast location prompting questions about the procurement.
- Hunter Biden's Legal Team Met With the White House Before Defying a Congressional Subpoena: Report
- President Joe Biden Ignores Hunter's Estranged Daughter Navy, 4, During Women's History Month Event at White House
- Hunter Biden Helped Hire Two Aides Who Mishandled Joe Biden's Classified Documents in January 2017: Report
The meticulous records described expenses such as $145 at Home Depot in Venice, California, and $40 at an Amazon Hub locker located in a budget clothing store.
The financial documents also accounted for $132 spent on parking at the Reagan National Airport and $1,132.47 for a stay at a Marriott hotel near Malibu.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
A property listing for the villa where the Secret Service stayed describes "picturesque gardens," a "sunken living room arching around a huge fireplace" and "hand carved doors, artisan tiles, and antique style bar with stained glass inlay."
When asked about the records, a Secret Service spokesman said the agency does not go into details about spending and operational procedures.
"The primary mission of the United States Secret Service is to safeguard the continuity of the American government," the spokesman told the outlet.
"We do this by employing advanced protective methodology that includes the use of sophisticated technology and highly trained special agents and mission support teams to be with our protectees and their families."