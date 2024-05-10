Embattled First Son Hunter Biden Meets With Actor Sean Penn at Malibu's Exclusive SoHo House After Major Court Setback
Hunter Biden was spotted meeting with Sean Penn at an exclusive members-only club in California this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
President Joe Biden’s embattled son and the Dead Man Walking star were reportedly spotted together outside Malibu’s swanky SoHo House on Thursday evening after previously visiting each other at their respective SoCal homes.
According to photos obtained by the New York Post, Penn, 63, was seen stepping out of his car with a cigarette between his lips shortly before meeting Hunter, 54, on the terrace of the $10k per year club.
The surprising meeting between the embattled first son and the Oscar-winning actor came months after Hunter’s “sugar brother” and friend, Kevin Morris, announced the development of a documentary about President Biden’s son.
Morris confirmed in January that the still-untitled documentary would focus on Hunter’s various legal woes as well as Hunter’s “painting, selling his art, raising his son, and navigating everyday life as a sober adult.”
It is unclear if Penn is involved in the upcoming Hunter documentary or whether or not the pair’s meeting at the exclusive SoHo House on Thursday was in connection to the project.
As for Penn, he has been involved in several documentaries in recent years – including last year’s Superpower. Superpower focused on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid Ukraine’s ongoing war with Vladimir Putin and Russia.
Meanwhile, Thursday would not be the first time that Hunter and the Mystic River actor were spotted rubbing elbows.
President Biden’s son and Penn previously attended the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. in December 2022.
Emails from Hunter’s infamous laptop reportedly found that Hunter and Penn were in contact back in 2010 after an earthquake destroyed much of Haiti. The pair reportedly discussed the development of clean drinking water solutions for devastated Caribbean nation.
- Joe Biden Funds Son Hunter's Extravagant Malibu Lifestyle Ahead of Criminal Trial: Report
- Kevin McCarthy Dubs Matt Gaetz the 'Hunter Biden of the Republican Party' and Accuses House Rep. of ‘Buying Coke' and 'Paying Minors for Sex’
- Hunter Biden to Sue Fox News for Defamation and 'Unlawful Publication of Hacked Intimate Images': Report
“Guys – great hearing on Haiti today – I sat next to Sean Penn,” Hunter’s then-business partner, Eric Schwerin, wrote in May 2010. “Kaufman asked point blank questions about clean water and the answers were somewhat predictable.”
Hunter and Penn reportedly connected once again in October 2010 regarding the situation in Haiti.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I know that you know all about this situation in Haiti,” lobbyist Doug Davenport emailed Hunter that month. “We have made contact with Sean Penn’s people and are working through that process.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter and Penn’s meeting outside the Little Beach House Malibu on Thursday also came just a few hours after the first son suffered a major court setback in connection to his three gun charges.
The U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a request to postpone Hunter’s gun trial on June 3.
Hunter is also scheduled to appear in court on June 20 in connection to three felonies and six misdemeanors related to alleged tax fraud.