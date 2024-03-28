Scientology Leader David Miscavige Demands Judge Be Removed From Leah Remini's Harassment Lawsuit

The King of Queens actress said the defendants targeted her after she left the church. Remini had been a member of Scientology from 1979 to 2013 and vigorously spoke out against the church and its policies after she left.

Miscavige filed the “Peremptory Challenge to Judicial Officer” just days after Judge Hammock tossed out a good portion of Remini’s lawsuit but determined there was enough evidence to prove harassment.

“The judicial officer named above, before whom the trail of, or a hearing in, this case is pending, or to whom it has been assigned, is prejudiced against the party (or his or her attorney) or the interest of the party (or his or her attorney) so that declarant cannot, or believes that he or she cannot, have a fair and impartial trail or hearing before the judicial officer,” stated the challenged document signed by Miscavige’s renowned attorney Jeffrey K. Riffer.