Fair Game: Leah Remini Reveals Plan to Introduce New Evidence Against Scientology And David Miscavige in Harassment Battle

While Judge Hammock refused to toss out her harassment complaint, Remini hopes to resurrect some of the previously tossed-out claims by including recent allegations posted on social media - along with the added charge of conspiracy.

“Each Defendant agreed with each other Defendant, and other co-conspirators, to ruin and destroy the life and livelihood of Ms. Remini by subjecting Ms. Remini to a campaign of harassment and intimidation in violation of Plaintiff’s rights,” the motion stated.

“As a result of the campaign of harassment and intimidation, Plaintiff suffered injury to her real and chattel property and to her person, and experienced extreme emotional distress.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.