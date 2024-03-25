Fair Game: Leah Remini Reveals Plan to Introduce New Evidence Against Scientology And David Miscavige in Harassment Battle
Leah Remini has allegedly uncovered new evidence as part of her harassment lawsuit against Scientology, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the King of Queens star filed a motion asking a Los Angeles Superior Court judge for permission to file an amended complaint based on the new information she obtained since filing the lawsuit last year.
Remini claimed the new complaint would “add certain additional allegations” against David Miscavige, the Scientology boss who has so far steered clear of the legal scrum, court documents showed.
“[Remini’s] proposed [amended complaint] seeks to add one cause of action for civil conspiracy,” the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com stated.
“[Remini’s] proposed [amended complaint] seeks to amend to add: (1) allegations about David Miscavige; (2) additional allegations to support Scientology’s Fair Game tactics and harassment of Plaintiff; (3) additional allegations of harassment/stalking/surveillance by Defendants; and (4) additional statements by Defendants that Plaintiff was abusive to her family members.”
The decision to file an amended complaint comes after Judge Randolph M. Hammock earlier this month sided with Scientology and “gutted” a portion of Remini’s lawsuit. The judge ruled some of the allegations were beyond the statute of limitations and the documented public attacks against Remini were protected under the First Amendment, documents showed.
Remini slammed Scientology and Miscavige with the lawsuit in August 2023 claiming she endured a decades-long pestering campaign after bolting from the group and speaking out against its practices.
Remini claimed the church and its agents had launched websites that attacked her, called up advertisers who placed ads on her television shows, and had people show up at her mother’s home.
The church, however, filed an anti-SLAPP motion and claimed it had a right to defend itself against Remini’s allegations. The group claimed it legally conducted an opposition research campaign in anticipation of a lawsuit.
While Judge Hammock refused to toss out her harassment complaint, Remini hopes to resurrect some of the previously tossed-out claims by including recent allegations posted on social media - along with the added charge of conspiracy.
“Each Defendant agreed with each other Defendant, and other co-conspirators, to ruin and destroy the life and livelihood of Ms. Remini by subjecting Ms. Remini to a campaign of harassment and intimidation in violation of Plaintiff’s rights,” the motion stated.
“As a result of the campaign of harassment and intimidation, Plaintiff suffered injury to her real and chattel property and to her person, and experienced extreme emotional distress.”
Scientology recently celebrated the partial legal win and applauded Judge Hammock’s order that cut down Remin's lawsuit and allowed Scientology to filed a claim for legal expenses.
“This is a resounding victory for the Church and free speech—Remini's complaint was gutted,” Karin Pouw, a spokesperson for the group, stated in an email. “The Church is entitled to its attorney fees and will be seeking them.”
Scientology has vehemently denied Remini’s allegation and charged: "Remini’s obsession with attacking her former religion" has resulted in threats and violence against the church and its members.”