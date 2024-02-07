Scientology Fighting Leah Remini’s New Plot To Serve Church Leader David Miscavige With Bombshell Harassment Lawsuit

Leah Remini and Scientology are going back and forth in court over whether the actress properly served church leader David Miscavige with her bombshell lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Religious Technology Center, a corporation created by Scientology and one of the defendants in the case brought by Remini, claimed the actress had not officially served Miscavige and asked that she not be allowed to serve him via an alternative method.