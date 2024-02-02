Leah Remini Spends $10k to Track Down Scientology Leader David Miscavige to Serve Him Harassment Lawsuit
Leah Remini fired back at David Miscavige after the Scientology leader said he had not been served by the actress — days after she said he had been.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Remini asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to deny a recent motion brought by Miscavige.
Last year, Remini filed a bombshell lawsuit against Scientology and Miscavige. The actress was a member of the church from 1979 to 2013.
Following her exit, Remini slammed the church. She launched a television show that focused on ex-members speaking out about Scientology’s policies.
In her lawsuit, Remini claimed the church and its agents had conspired to ruin her personally and professionally since she criticized Scientology.
“For the past ten years, Ms. Remini has been stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened, intimidated, and, moreover, has been the victim of intentional malicious and fraudulent rumors via hundreds of Scientology-controlled and -coordinated social media accounts that exist solely to intimidate and spread misinformation,” the suit read.
In October, Remini said she served the Scientology leader. Her process server said he was able to serve a security guard working at the Scientology Celebrity Centre in Hollywood.
However, days later, Miscavige denied he had been served properly.
“[Remini] has not bothered to serve Mr. Miscavige with the Summons or Complaint. Instead, she sent her process server to purportedly attempt service at two Scientology-related locations, neither of which are Mr. Miscavige’s residence nor usual place of business. [Remini] seems to believe that her statutory obligation to serve Mr. Miscavige can be sidestepped by unilaterally selecting any Church of Scientology or related organization around the world and throwing papers at a security guard,” Miscavige’s lawyer wrote.
Remini then hired another process server to serve Miscavige in December. She said the server handed the legal papers to a church staff member at the Church of Scientology International Building.
- Leah Remini Hires Man to Track Down Scientology Leader David Miscavige After He Denied He Was Served Harassment Lawsuit
- Scientology Leader David Miscavige Denies Leah Remini Served Him With Bombshell Lawsuit Accusing Church of Harassment Campaign
- Photo Proof: Leah Remini Serves Scientology Leader David Miscavige With Alleged Stalking and Harassment Lawsuit
Now, in a newly filed motion, Remini asked the court to deny Miscavige’s motion and order that he had been served with the lawsuit.
She said there was no question he was served. Her lawyer wrote, “In conducting this research, [Remini] became aware that Miscavige has a policy and practice of evading service of process—a practice he engages in with the assistance of other Scientologists and their hired security personnel.”
Remini said that from August 2023 to December 2023, she made diligent efforts to locate Miscavige for personal service. She said her server made a total of 32 separate visits to 9 different addresses on 16 separate dates.
The actress said she spent nearly $10k on the effort.
Remini’s motion read, “The multitude of documented service attempts upon Miscavige, and the numerous individuals involved in protecting him from service, leaves zero doubt that Miscavige is not only aware of this lawsuit, but is actively thwarting his legal obligation to play a role in it.”
“The service-dodging of Miscavige and his agents in this matter is a continuation of his longstanding practice of electing procedural gamesmanship over participation in litigation,” the motion added.
Remini asked that the court rule Miscavige was served and that he has to respond to the suit ASAP.
Publicly, The Church of Scientology denied all of Remini’s claims of wrongdoing and called her suit “propaganda.”
“The Church is not intimidated by Remini's latest act of blatant harassment and attempt to prevent truthful free speech,” a rep for the church said about the lawsuit.