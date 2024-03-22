Vladimir Putin Vows to 'Serve the Fatherland' and 'Build a New Russia' in Startling Re-election Victory Speech
Vladimir Putin vowed to “serve the Fatherland” and “build a new Russia” during a victory speech celebrating his recent re-election win, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come after Putin, 71, was re-elected to a fifth term as Russia’s president on Monday, the despot appeared for an address in which he thanked supporters and discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine.
"I am saying this once again without exaggeration because every person present here has done a great deal in terms of their personal and professional service to the Fatherland,” the Russian tyrant started.
"When we say serving the Fatherland, above all and especially now, during this period in our history, we think of our fighters and our heroes fighting at the contact line, protecting and defending the interests of our nation with weapons,” he continued.
The Russian despot also used his re-election victory speech this week to thank those Russians fighting on the frontlines in Ukraine.
Putin thanked such Russian soldiers for their “courage” and “personal heroism” before instructing his Kremlin underlings to “summarize and feedback” suggestions that Moscow may receive from members of the Russian public.
"I have said this many times and we are all well aware of it: this feedback from the public is a very important process of creative work,” he said – despite his rumored penchant for crushing dissenting voices.
“Only by keeping a finger on the pulse of society will we be able to make timely adjustments to the major plans outlined in the Address to the Federal Assembly,” Putin continued. “And it is the only way we can achieve the final result."
Putin concluded his re-election victory speech by promising a “new Russia.”
"I hope very much that together, we will embark on this path of creating and building all the components of a new Russia,” he charged, “including the economy, defense capability, art, domestic policy, the development of our state and its institutions."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin was re-elected on Monday – marking his fifth term as Russia’s president and securing himself another six years in the position.
Meanwhile, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which surpassed the two-year mark on February 24 – continues to rage on the frontlines across the neighboring war-torn nation.
While Putin’s re-election victory speech this week signaled the Russian leader’s willingness and plans to keep the war against Ukraine going indefinitely, sources claimed earlier this year that Putin was “ready to discuss” a potential end to the conflict.
According to two Kremlin insiders, Putin recently approached senior U.S. officials via an unnamed intermediary to “test the waters” regarding a possible negotiation.
The Kremlin sources further alleged that Putin “may be willing to consider dropping an insistence on neutral status for Ukraine” as well as “abandoning opposition to eventual NATO membership” for Ukraine.
Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s mouthpiece, quickly dismissed the reports that Putin was “ready to discuss” negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine. He called such reporting “wrong” and insisted that the rumors did not “correspond to reality.”