Vladimir Putin Campaigns for Re-election With Bulletproof Shield on Standby as Assassination Fears Grow
Paranoid Russian President Vladimir Putin isn't hiding his deep fear of an assassination attempt.
During a recent re-election campaign event in Moscow, Putin, 71, had a bodyguard standing close by on stage, ready to jump into action and deploy a bulletproof shield as the despot spoke to a crowd of 550 of "trusted" supporters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As tensions in Russia continue to rise amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, he is allegedly taking no chances of a possible assassination attempt — even in the presence of his friends and supporters.
A source for the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU detailed the heightened security on display at the Moscow campaign event.
"A Federal Protective Service officer was preparing to cover Putin with an armored shield at a specially guarded and checked meeting between him and his 'trusted persons,'" the insider said, according to the Daily Star.
The group of "trusted persons" included academics, journalists, businessmen, and other high-profile figures, all of whom "underwent standard quarantine, loyalty checks, as well as the deepest [vetting] from the security service, a thorough search."
- Vladimir Putin Vows to 'Go to the End' Fighting the West Until He Dies
- Vladimir Putin Refuses To Fly, Anxious Russian President 'Only Travels By Armored Trains' As Fears Of Assassination Grow
- Vladimir Putin Using Body Double In Public Appearances To Avoid Possible Assassination Attempts As War In Ukraine Rages On
The bulletproof shield was concealed as a briefcase. Despite the apparatus, the security detail was allegedly visibly nervous and on edge, especially when audience members stood up to ask the Kremlin leader questions.
"When Putin spoke, the bodyguard was unmoving, holding the briefcase. But as the 'trusted persons' began to stand up and ask questions, the guard moved towards the chief, ready at any moment to rush in and protect Putin," the source said.
While Putin is actively campaigning ahead of the election in March, his re-election bid is widely viewed as a formality.
Candidates in the race have been given Putin's blessing — and those brave enough to voice criticism and condemn his leadership are either behind bars or have been exiled.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Sources close to the Kremlin allege it's already been decided that Putin will win re-election with 80% of the vote next month. The claim echoes remarks from Kremlin officials who have branded the election a wasted effort as it's understood that the despot will not relinquish power and will remain in charge indefinitely.
Putin has held power as either president or prime minister since 1999 and is the longest-serving Russian or USSR leader since Joseph Stalin.