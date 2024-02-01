Exposed: Vladimir Putin's Secret Hideout Near Finnish Border Features $380k Brewery and $10k Bidets
The details of a secret luxury estate built for Vladimir Putin near the Finnish border have been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 1,000-acre estate is said to have two $10,000 bidets, a brewery, helicopter pads, and potentially an air defense system.
About 20 miles away from the Finnish border, nestled deep in the forest of northern Karelia, a sprawling secret compound sits on the shore of Lake Ladoga.
According to a report from a Russian investigative organization Dossier Centre, the estate built for the Russian despot is only accessed by air or boat — and features an extensive security system to defend itself from potential intruders.
The compound is outfitted with barbed wire, drone defense systems, and 24/7 security detail.
Aerial footage of the property revealed modern landscaping and outrageous amenities, including a yacht pier, two helicopter pads, and trout and beet farms.
Three modern homes have also been built on the property.
The three homes are reportedly dubbed The Barn, The Fisherman’s Hut, and The Garden House. Like the 1,000-acre grounds, the homes are also said to be decked out in luxury features.
Paranoid Putin's bathrooms feature $4,000 shower heads and $10,000 bidets. No expense was spared on the $108,000 Italian Fior di Bosco marble flooring, either.
One of the most lavish amenities noted in the report was a $380,000 brewery. Utilizing Austrian brewing equipment, the home brewery can produce 82 pints of beer daily.
Another unusual feature on the property is a "stolen" waterfall taken from the Skerries National Park that the compound is built on. Directly across from the waterfall is a large modern semi-circle viewing deck providing a shady spot for admiring the natural beauty.
"There is no doubt the president relaxes here," a Dossier Centre reporter said.
Local residents said Putin rarely visits the property, making about one trip a year. The Dossier Centre reporter noted that when the Kremlin president does decide to visit, extreme security measures are put in place.
"During his visits, the local security is replaced by FSO [Federal Guard Service] employees, entrances are blocked off, and neighboring islands are sealed off."
Putin crony Yury Kovalchuk is listed as the owner of the estate. Kovalchuk is the chairman of Bank Rossiya and has been described as the despot's "personal banker" and "cashier" by the U.S. treasury.