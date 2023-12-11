Vladimir Putin's Alleged GF Alina Kabaeva Reappears in Public Weeks After Startling House Arrest Rumors
Vladimir Putin’s suspected lover, Alina Kabaeva, reemerged in public this week following rumors that she was placed under house arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come weeks after a Russian Telegram channel claimed that Kabaeva was placed under house arrest in Valdai following Putin’s alleged death in October, the 40-year-old former Olympic gymnast reappeared in Sochi.
According to Daily Star, three separate videos showed Kabaeva at her gymnastic academy located near the Black Sea resort town.
She reportedly looked “tired and stern” in the video footage.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kabaeva was last seen in public on October 22 – just four days before the Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed that Putin died on October 26.
The outlet also claimed at the time that the former Olympic gymnast was placed under house arrest following the Russian leader’s alleged death.
“Part of the late President’s family found themselves hostage to the situation and their fate is being decided by the current leadership of the country,” the Telegram channel reported.
“Putin’s partner, Alina Kabaeva, and her children are under the control of people from the Presidential security service,” it added.
The channel later claimed that Kabaeva suffered a “breakdown” while under alleged house arrest and that “security service representatives” were forced to calm Putin’s suspected lover down.
“Alina suddenly began breaking dishes and randomly throwing cutlery, after which she began to cry hysterically,” the outlet claimed. “Security service representatives tried to calm Kabaeva down and urgently called doctors.”
Another Kremlin insider suggested that Kabaeva was not seen in public for more than one month because she was recovering from plastic surgery.
“She has had long absences before for pregnancies and plastic surgery,” the source said earlier this month.
As RadarOnline.com reported, General SVR claimed that Putin died on October 26 following a heart attack he suffered days earlier.
The channel claimed that Putin was immediately replaced by several body doubles and that the Kremlin planned to utilize the fake Russian leader lookalikes until the country’s next presidential election in March 2024.
"The figure of the double remains in the Russian political system at least until the New Year,” one insider allegedly told General SVR last month. “By the end of December, a final decision on his future fate will be made.”
“The majority believe that the double should go to the polls and the system should be covered up by the presidency of 'Putin', no matter how great the risks of exposure,” the channel added at the time.
Meanwhile, no other sources besides General SVR have indicated that the real Russian leader passed away in October.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly dismissed the Putin death rumor claims, and Putin was recently seen meeting with several world leaders in both China and the Middle East.