Coward was in the driver's seat, having turned onto the highway when he was hit by an oncoming Ford F-150 truck driven by a 16-year-old, according to local news outlets WLOS and FOX Carolina.

"Airbags did deploy inside vehicle and driver was not restrained with lap and shoulder seatbelt," the report obtained by this outlet stated. "Steering wheel is bent in half and is resting against dash near driver's door. Dash of vehicle is pushed downward toward floorboard of car."

A body diagram illustration stated that he had swelling and bruising on his face and a broken nose, abrasions on both legs, and other visible injuries to his left arm and left hip area.

Coward nor Brooks were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to authorities. Troopers said the teen driver was not speeding. No charges have been filed.