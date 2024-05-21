REVEALED: 'Deliverance' Star Herbert Coward Sustained Multiple Injuries, Steering Wheel Bent in Half During Fatal Crash That Killed Actor, His GF and Pets
Herbert "Cowboy" Coward, widely known for his famous role in the 1972 film Deliverance, sustained multiple injuries including a two-inch laceration to the left side of his head when the 85-year-old and his girlfriend were killed in a collision that also claimed the lives of his beloved dog and pet squirrel.
A report of investigation completed by the medical examiner and obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed he died around 3:38 PM on January 24. Both he and his girlfriend, Bertha Brooks, 78, were found deceased when authorities arrived at the scene of the crash in Haywood County, North Carolina.
Coward was in the driver's seat, having turned onto the highway when he was hit by an oncoming Ford F-150 truck driven by a 16-year-old, according to local news outlets WLOS and FOX Carolina.
"Airbags did deploy inside vehicle and driver was not restrained with lap and shoulder seatbelt," the report obtained by this outlet stated. "Steering wheel is bent in half and is resting against dash near driver's door. Dash of vehicle is pushed downward toward floorboard of car."
A body diagram illustration stated that he had swelling and bruising on his face and a broken nose, abrasions on both legs, and other visible injuries to his left arm and left hip area.
Coward nor Brooks were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to authorities. Troopers said the teen driver was not speeding. No charges have been filed.
Witnesses told NC Trooper Luke Pate that the driver of the Nissan "pulled out into on-coming traffic, attempting to turn left onto Carolina Blvd, and was struck directly in driver's door."
"Family advised that decedent had taken his girlfriend as well as himself to Midway Medical Center for routine office visits," according to the preliminary summary of circumstances surrounding his death.
Per their request, he was taken to Smoky Mountain Funeral Home after the tragic crash.
His loved ones held a celebration of life for Coward, who played the Toothless Man in the classic film nominated for three Oscars, on Jan. 28 at Beaulah Baptist Church in Canton.
An obituary stated that Cowboy "loved people and loved his church" as well as his pet squirrel, Angel, and his dog, Little Man. It also noted the film legend remained one of Burt Reynolds' good friends until he passed away in 2018.
"Anywhere you saw Cowboy, Little Man and Angel were always by his side ready for a meet and greet or photo with his admirers," his family fondly shared.
"I just want to live a good life and go to church, try to be nice to people. That's how people will remember you when you die, is how you treated people," the star said prior to his passing.