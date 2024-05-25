Nicki Minaj Arrested in Amsterdam on Suspicion of Possession of 'Soft Drugs'

The rapper had performed in Amsterdam on Thursday as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour and was scheduled to play at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester later tonight.

The officer informed Minaj that she was being arrested but that they would try to get her to her next show on time.

In Instagram Live footage reshared on X by various fan accounts, Minaj can be seen conversing with a Dutch police officer who said she was being detained "because you're carrying drugs."

"They're being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc," she continued. "This is how they plant things in your luggage."

"They’ve been trying everything they possibly can to TRY to stop this tour," Minaj wrote in a series of tweets. "They took my luggage & when I asked where it is they said it’s on the plane. It couldn’t have been, I just pulled up. I never gave them my bags. They’re refusing to let me see my own bags."

They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc.

"They try to make me book another jet every time. All b/c I fired mngmnt who I found out for years were adding on 30-50K on my jet & pocketing it. I fired a tour mngr recently who was doing the same thing & mad he got the boot. Their goal is to make me late, & to pocket 40K," Minaj said. "This is Amsterdam btw, where weed is legal. They’re trying to keep me from MANCHESTER."

"now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down. And the ppl who weigh it ain’t here told you, it’s to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest."