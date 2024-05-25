Nicki Minaj Arrested in Amsterdam on Suspicion of Possession of 'Soft Drugs'
Nicki Minaj has been arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on suspicion of possession of "soft drugs," RadarOnline.com can report.
The rapper had performed in Amsterdam on Thursday as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour and was scheduled to play at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester later tonight.
In Instagram Live footage reshared on X by various fan accounts, Minaj can be seen conversing with a Dutch police officer who said she was being detained "because you're carrying drugs."
"I'm not carrying drugs," Minaj replied. When the cop told her to enter a vehicle to go to the police station, she insisted that "I need a lawyer present now."
The officer informed Minaj that she was being arrested but that they would try to get her to her next show on time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"They’ve been trying everything they possibly can to TRY to stop this tour," Minaj wrote in a series of tweets. "They took my luggage & when I asked where it is they said it’s on the plane. It couldn’t have been, I just pulled up. I never gave them my bags. They’re refusing to let me see my own bags."
"They're being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc," she continued. "This is how they plant things in your luggage."
- Concert Promoter Demands Nicki Minaj’s Team Be Grilled About Rapper’s Assets in Effort to Collect $1 Million Judgment
- WATCH: Nicki Minaj Throws Object Back at Fan Who Nearly Struck Her Onstage After Venting About Being 'Sabotaged'
- ‘The Sabotage Be Real’: Nicki Minaj Goes Off About Flights Issues, Officials ‘Searching Through’ Her Purse Ahead of Montreal Concert
"They try to make me book another jet every time. All b/c I fired mngmnt who I found out for years were adding on 30-50K on my jet & pocketing it. I fired a tour mngr recently who was doing the same thing & mad he got the boot. Their goal is to make me late, & to pocket 40K," Minaj said. "This is Amsterdam btw, where weed is legal. They’re trying to keep me from MANCHESTER."
"now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down. And the ppl who weigh it ain’t here told you, it’s to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest."
"They didn’t know I was planning for them just like they were planning for me," Minaj added. "Me filming every single thing made them really mad. Ask yourself what takes 2 hours if they’ve searched everything already ? It’s a 45 min to an hour flight. So they’re prob trying to stall for about 4 hours. Now they said I have to go 5 mins away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct."
Robert van Kapel, a spokesman for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, told Sky News' partner network NBC News, "We can confirm that we have arrested a 41-year-old American woman at Schiphol Airport because of possession of soft drugs."
It's unclear if Minaj's concert in Manchester will be able to proceed. On X, the Co-op Live Arena wrote, "Please note that general admission and premium doors for tonight’s @NickiMinaj show will now open at 19:00."
When she was late to a concert in Montreal last month, Minaj went off about flight issues and officials "searching through" her purse. "The sabotage be real," she said at the time.