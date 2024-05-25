Trump In Da Hood: Rappers Who Ex-Prez Invited on Stage at Bronx Campaign Stop Have Been Indicted Over Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Toward the end of his speech on Thursday, Trump asked his supporters, "Does everybody know Sheff G? Where is Sheff G?" before also introducing Sleepy Hallow.

"President Trump, my man," Sheff G was heard saying before Trump gestured to him to approach the microphone.

"One thing I want to say: They are always going to whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures. Trump is going to shout the wins for all of us," Sheff G told the crowd before Sleepy Hallow moved to the microphone to utter Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again."

