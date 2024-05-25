Trump In Da Hood: Rappers Who Ex-Prez Invited on Stage at Bronx Campaign Stop Have Been Indicted Over Conspiracy to Commit Murder
In a surprising move aimed at winning over minority voters in a heavily Democratic and non-white area, former President Donald Trump welcomed accused drill rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow on stage during a massive rally in the Bronx on Thursday, May 23.
The two rappers, charged as co-conspirators in a 2023 murder case, joined Trump, who praised their unique style and bling.
Sheff G, whose real name is Michael Williams, and Sleepy Hallow, whose real name is Tegan Chambers, are central figures in a gang-related case unveiled by Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Both rappers have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Sheff G, known for his millions of YouTube views and Spotify streams, was recently released on bail, while Sleepy Hallow faces conspiracy charges.
Prosecutors alleged that Sheff G financed multiple shootings among gang affiliates, treating Sleepy Hallow and others to celebrate violent acts. The evidence included surveillance video, text messages, and social media posts.
The DA's office highlighted the rappers' lyrics referencing gang violence but clarified they were not used as evidence in the case.
While Trump's campaign and the Secret Service remained tight-lipped about the rappers' appearance, U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres criticized the move as an attempt to appeal to Black voters using accused criminals. Other speakers at the rally included Rep. Byron Donalds and Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr.
Toward the end of his speech on Thursday, Trump asked his supporters, "Does everybody know Sheff G? Where is Sheff G?" before also introducing Sleepy Hallow.
"President Trump, my man," Sheff G was heard saying before Trump gestured to him to approach the microphone.
"One thing I want to say: They are always going to whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures. Trump is going to shout the wins for all of us," Sheff G told the crowd before Sleepy Hallow moved to the microphone to utter Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again."
The rally, attended by thousands despite an estimated 3,500 capacity, attracted a diverse crowd, particularly black and Hispanic voters.
Thousands of MAGA supporters were lined up by the security gates for hours hoping to catch a glimpse of the former president making his first New York City rally appearance since 2016.
Trump and many of his spokespeople claimed there were over 25,000 people at the campaign event. However, local news outlets were able to get an overhead view of the rally showing a much smaller crowd size than what was alleged.
Trump, in his speech, promised to revive New York City and become the first Republican to win the state since Ronald Reagan in 1984.