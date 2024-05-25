Huge Blow for Vladimir Putin as Russia's Only Remaining Missile Cruiser in Black Sea 'The Tsiklon' is Destroyed by Ukraine

The Ukrainian military said that it destroyed Russia's "last cruise missile carrier" in the Black Sea during a successful operation on the Moscow-occupied Crimean Peninsula last weekend, dealing a significant blow to Vladimir Putin's ongoing offensive, RadarOnline.com can report.

"According to updated information, the Ukrainian defense forces hit a Russian project 22800 Tsiklon missile ship in Sevastopol, on the night of May 19," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed on May 21, per Reuters. The same long-range attack reportedly also destroyed a Russian minesweeping navy vessel, Kovrovets.