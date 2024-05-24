Putin's Purge: Russia Arrests More Top Military Officials on Bribery Charges

Another Russian general has been arrested on corruption charges as President Vladimir Putin continues to shake up his top military brass with a series of high-profile arrests, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lt. Gen. Vadim Shamarin, deputy chief of the army's general staff and head of the Main Communications Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, was detained on Thursday after being accused of large-scale bribery, the Associated Press reports.

According to Reuters, Shamarin stands accused of taking bribes of over 36 million rubles ($400,000) in exchange for placing large state contracts with a factory in the Ural mountains that produces communications equipment. He faces up to 15 years in prison.