Vladimir Putin Has Lost 450k Soldiers, 3k Tanks and Almost 500 Aircraft in War Against Ukraine: Report

Vladimir Putin has lost an estimated 450,000 soldiers, 3,000 tanks, and almost 500 aircraft in his war against Ukraine since the conflict started more than two years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come two years and two months after Russia first invaded Ukraine in February 2022, a new report found that the Russian leader lost more soldiers and military equipment in Ukraine than previously believed.
According to figures released by the United Kingdom this week, Putin lost roughly 560 troops per day since the bloodbath invasion started two years ago.
The UK’s report also found that Russia lost upwards of 1,300 troops per day in just the last two months, as well as a whopping 3,000 tanks over the course of the past two years.
Former Brigadier Ben Barry also recently revealed that Putin and Russia only have enough resources left to last an estimated two or three years in Ukraine amid their devastating losses.
“We estimate that approximately 450,000 Russian military personnel have been killed or wounded, and tens of thousands more have already deserted since the start of the conflict,” the former Scots Guard officer told the Sun on Monday.
“The number of personnel killed serving in Russian private military companies is not clear,” he continued.
“We also estimate that over 10,000 Russian armored vehicles,” Barry revealed, “including nearly 3,000 main battle tanks, 109 fixed wing aircraft, 136 helicopters, 346 unmanned aerial vehicles, 23 naval vessels of all classes, and over 1,500 artillery systems of all types have been destroyed, abandoned, or captured by Ukraine since the start of the conflict.”
Barry’s revelation on Monday matched with a similar recent tally shared by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies.
According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Russia “lost more than 3,000 main battle tanks” as of February of this year.
“Its full-scale invasion has cost Russia more than 3,000 main battle tanks, roughly as many as the Kremlin had in its active inventory before February 2022,” the institution report.
“Russia has been drawing on stored equipment to replenish losses.”
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also accused of fudging the numbers regarding how many troops Kyiv has lost since the war with Russia started in February 2022.
Although President Zelenskyy claimed that roughly 31,000 Ukrainian troops have perished over the course of the past two years and two months, Western officials have placed the number closer to 70,000.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Moscow has suffered such devastating losses in Ukraine that Russians soldiers have been forced to utilize decommissioned weapons from the Cold War on the frontlines of the latest conflict.
Those weapons reportedly include rusted ammunitions and “Frankenstein tanks” made up of “cobbled together” pieces of destroyed armored vehicles.
"Russia's ammunition shortage in eastern Ukraine is reportedly so severe that its troops there have reportedly been issued with completely unusable munitions,” one Russian military source spilled.
“Including shells which are so rusty they have simply disintegrated.”