Family Tragedy: Missouri Politician Ben Baker's Daughter and Son-in-Law Killed in Haiti Gang Attack

"They were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed. They went to Heaven together," Baker wrote. "Please pray for my family. We desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now."

Natalie and David were a part of the non-profit Missions in Haiti Inc., which is based in Oklahoma and was founded in July 2000, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Davy and Natalie and Jude were shot and killed by the gang about 9 o'clock this evening," the non-profit revealed in their own statement. "We all are devastated."