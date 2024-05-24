Family Tragedy: Missouri Politician Ben Baker's Daughter and Son-in-Law Killed in Haiti Gang Attack
Missouri state Rep. Ben Baker revealed that his beloved 21-year-old daughter Natalie and her husband, David Lloyd III, were tragically killed by gangs while doing full-time missionary work in Haiti, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I've never felt this kind of pain," the lawmaker shared in an emotional statement via his official Facebook account on Friday alongside a photo of the young couple in happier times. His son-in-law David was only 23.
"They were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed. They went to Heaven together," Baker wrote. "Please pray for my family. We desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now."
Natalie and David were a part of the non-profit Missions in Haiti Inc., which is based in Oklahoma and was founded in July 2000, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Davy and Natalie and Jude were shot and killed by the gang about 9 o'clock this evening," the non-profit revealed in their own statement. "We all are devastated."
According to their recollection of events, when the couple and the kids were coming out of Youth at the church "they were ambushed by a gang of 3 trucks full of guys."
It was claimed that David was taken to a house, tied up, and beaten. "The gang then took our trucks and loaded everything up they wanted and left," the non-profit's update read.
"Another gang came after to see what was going on and if they could help, so they say. No one understood what they were doing, not sure what took place but one was shot and killed and now this gang went into full attack-mode."
The non-profit representative said David, who also goes by the name Davy, Natalie, and a third missionary identified as Jude claimed to be Haitian and the director of an orphanage, were desperately trying to get in touch with them.
"So they are holed up in there, the gangs [have] shot all the windows out of the house and continue to shoot. Their lives are in danger. I have been trying all my contacts to get a police armored car there to evacuate them out to safety but can't get anyone to do."
The charity rep said they tried to negotiate with the gang by offering them money to see if they would "stand down and let them leave."
Baker, first elected to a two-year term in 2018, shared the devastating update about Natalie and David's tragic deaths on Friday.