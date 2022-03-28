The Madness Of MS-13 – Radar Investigates America’s Most Violent And Most Dangerous Gang

The MS-13 motto is mata, viola, controla, which means, “kill, rape, control.” The message is clear: Keep away or beware of the consequences.

Members pride themselves on their notoriously ruthless behavior. Their weapon of choice is the machete, preferring to inflict a bloody, painful death up close and personal. The motivation of their attacks is generally rooted in a desire to kill for the sake of killing, and the murders are gruesome, usually involving mutilation and dismemberment.

In 2011, Walter Yovany Gomez and another member of the New Jersey faction murdered their friend Julio Matute for associating with another gang. They hit him in the head with a baseball bat, slit his throat, then stabbed him in the back with a screwdriver 17 times. Six years later, three MS-13 members in Maryland were charged with the slaying of an unidentified male. The victim was stabbed more than 100 times, decapitated and had his heart torn out of his chest and buried with him in a grave in Silver Spring Park.