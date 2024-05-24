'He's Such a Blind Spot': Hunter Biden's Presence at White House Event Sparks Concern Ahead of Trial
Democratic insiders were reportedly unhappy with the presence of President Joe Biden's controversial son, Hunter Biden, at the starry White House reception for Jewish American Heritage Month this week.
According to Page Six, a Democratic operator told the outlet that the political optics of the first son's presence is "such a blind spot," claiming, "It's not exactly the look people need or want."
The source said Hunter is often at the White House, reiterating, "His dad is president — but this was public."
The Democratic insider added that the presidential election campaigns could be summarized as "one guy is on trial, the other guy's son has a trial starting in a month.”
Recently, Hunter threatened to sue Fox News for defamation after they aired damning photos, emails, and text messages that were allegedly recovered from his infamous abandoned laptop.
“Go back and look at the Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity shows, look at what they're doing as they're talking about me and Ukraine and Romania and all the other total absolute b------ that the 'laptop' does not prove in any way,” President Biden's son charged during his recent interview with the Daily Beast.
“But in the end, on the split-screen next to them is always a picture of me,” Hunter continued. “Usually shirtless with a cigarette or a crack pipe in my mouth.”
- CIA Blocked IRS From Calling Man Who's Bankrolled Hunter Biden Legal Fees as a Witness, Documents Show
- Hunter Biden Claims Photo of Him Doing Drugs Was Staged — Because He Smoked Crack Not Meth!
- Hunter Biden Accused of Blaming 'Shady' and 'Probably Illegal' Mexican Workers for Missing Handgun Incident in 2018
While President Biden's son acknowledged that his drug addiction was no “excuse for [his] bad behavior,” the first son argued that it was not an excuse for them to dehumanize him.
“I'm not saying my addiction is an excuse for my bad behavior,” he explained. “What I'm saying is that my addiction is not an excuse for them to dehumanize me – and in doing so dehumanize everybody from the addict that you pass it on the street, to the one that you live with.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Secret Service agents who were tasked with protecting Hunter at his Malibu mansion racked up a bill of more than $4.5 million in just over a year by providing round-the-clock protection.
The funds, amounting to $1.12 million, were allocated to various expenses, including hotel room accommodations for the security detail.
The records further disclosed that a significant portion, $632,071, was dedicated to rental cars utilized by the agents overseeing Hunter's security while residing at a lavish property costing $20,000 a month. Additionally, the Secret Service spent $30,000 monthly to lease a nearby property close to where Hunter and his family lived.