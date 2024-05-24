According to Page Six, a Democratic operator told the outlet that the political optics of the first son's presence is "such a blind spot," claiming, "It's not exactly the look people need or want."

The source said Hunter is often at the White House, reiterating, "His dad is president — but this was public."

The Democratic insider added that the presidential election campaigns could be summarized as "one guy is on trial, the other guy's son has a trial starting in a month.”