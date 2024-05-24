George and Amal Clooney Missing From President Biden's White House Dinner After Benjamin Netanyahu Arrest Warrant Controversy
George and Amal Clooney were notably absent from a White House event hosted by President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an interesting development to come after Amal Clooney suggested that the International Criminal Court should issue an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week, the human rights lawyer and her Hollywood husband were missing from a star-studded White House dinner for the president of Kenya on Thursday night.
According to TMZ, several other A-list celebrities were on the invite list – including actor Sean Penn, musician Don McLean, and country music sensation Brad Paisley.
Former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clinton joined President Biden in welcoming Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, Rachel, on Thursday night. Former President Barack Obama was also said to have made an appearance, although he reportedly left shortly before dinner.
Other high-profile guests included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, billionaire philanthropist Melinda Gates, former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
But, George and Amal Clooney failed to appear alongside President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. It is unclear whether the couple were invited and just could not make it.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Clooney couple’s notable absence from the White House dinner came just days after President Biden admonished the ICC – of which Amal sat on a panel – for issuing an arrest warrant against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
Amal announced on Monday that she was part of a committee made up of international legal experts tasked with evaluating evidence of suspected war crimes committed by Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
She and her fellow ICC panelists ultimately concluded that there was evidence Netanyahu, as well as several Hamas leaders, committed crimes against humanity amid the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict in the Middle East.
Amal and the ICC panel determined that there was evidence that Netanyahu was guilty of crimes against humanity that included “starvation as a method of warfare,” “murder,” “persecution,” and “extermination.”
“I support the historic step that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has taken to bring justice to victims of atrocities in Israel and Palestine,” Amal said in a statement on Monday.
Flash forward to later that afternoon, and President Biden admonished the ICC and its committee’s decision to issue an arrest warrant against the Israeli PM.
“The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous,” Biden charged in an official White House statement on Monday.
“And let me be clear,” he charged further, “whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence – none – between Israel and Hamas.”
Meanwhile, it was revealed that George Clooney was scheduled to attend another event for President Biden next month – even after the commander-in-chief indirectly admonished the Hollywood star’s wife over the Netanyahu arrest warrant controversy.
While it is unclear whether the Gravity actor still intended to appear at Biden’s campaign fundraiser on June 3 as a “featured guest” alongside Julia Roberts and former President Obama.