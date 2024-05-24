Porsha Williams Divorce: READ 'RHOA' Production's Statement About Not Being Able to Film in Simon Guobadia's Home

As this outlet reported, Porsha and Simon are locked in a bitter war over their prenuptial agreement after she filed for divorce in February. They were also at odds over the multimillion-dollar home they shared as a couple. Simon argued that he bought the mansion before the pair said "I do" in November 2022 and that his ex had her own $1.8 million house nearby that she could live in.

Despite Simon's plea, the judge awarded Porsha possession and "sole, exclusive use" of their marital residence last month. She believed she was "free to use the marital residence as she pleases, including for filming and production purposes," until Simon demanded the court stay silent on the issue of taping in the house.