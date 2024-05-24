Porsha Williams Divorce: READ 'RHOA' Production's Statement About Not Being Able to Film in Simon Guobadia's Home
Porsha Williams isn't the only one pushing the court to allow her to film in her ex Simon Guobadia's home. Truly Original, the production company behind The Real Housewives of Atlanta, entered the legal battle after being dragged into the divorce mess by Simon, and in an affidavit obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Vice-President of Business and Legal Affairs revealed what they need before cameras roll on Porsha inside the marital mansion.
As this outlet reported, Porsha and Simon are locked in a bitter war over their prenuptial agreement after she filed for divorce in February. They were also at odds over the multimillion-dollar home they shared as a couple. Simon argued that he bought the mansion before the pair said "I do" in November 2022 and that his ex had her own $1.8 million house nearby that she could live in.
Despite Simon's plea, the judge awarded Porsha possession and "sole, exclusive use" of their marital residence last month. She believed she was "free to use the marital residence as she pleases, including for filming and production purposes," until Simon demanded the court stay silent on the issue of taping in the house.
That's where Meghan Victor, the Truly Original VP, steps in. She filed an affidavit on behalf of the company earlier this month.
"My name is Meghan Victor," the affidavit began. She confirmed she was "over eighteen years of age" and of "competent mind" while giving her sworn statement.
"I am Vice-President of Business and Legal Affairs with Truly Original, the production company for Real Housewives of Atlanta. Truly Original. Truly Original is the production company for Real Housewives of Atlanta," she said.
"In order for Truly Original to be able to film at a private residence, we are required to secure a release for filming by the property owner. If a property owner does not consent, or there are circumstances where joint owners don't agree regarding the release, we require Court order that provides one party with the explicit ability to do so," Victor informed the judge.
"Given Mr. Guobadia has served Truly Original with a Cease and Desist, as well as two subpoenas, we require explicit written permission, whether by consent or court order, to limit the production company's exposure to litigation with Mr. Guobadia," she concluded, signing the affidavit on May 14.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Porsha filed an emergency order, demanding she be allowed to film in the marital mansion when production for RHOA Season 16 begins.
Porsha told her ex she "would not film in areas that are personal to Husband, or areas that may contain information personal to Husband, including his bathroom, closet, office, etc." She claimed his sole reason for prohibiting her from filming inside the home was "to shield one party from disclosing sensitive, private, or personal information about the other party."
Porsha argued that taping RHOA inside the home is "necessary and vital" for her "to be a successful reality TV personality."
The judge has yet to rule.