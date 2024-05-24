U.N. Court Orders Israel to 'Immediately Halt' Military Operation in Gaza After Recent Offensive Attack on Rafah

“Israel must immediately halt its military offensive and any other action in Rafah which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part,” Judge Nawaf Salam, president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), said on Friday.

Criticism of Israel's conduct in Gaza has been growing, particularly on operations in Rafah.

This week alone, three European countries announced they would recognize a Palestinian state, and the chief prosecutor for another U.N. court requested arrest warrants for Israeli leaders such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with Hamas officials.