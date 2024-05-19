Key Member of Israel's War Cabinet Threatens to Resign Unless Netanyahu Comes Up With Post-War Plan for Gaza

Benny Gantz, a key member of Israel's war cabinet, has threatened to resign unless Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu develops a plan for the end of the war in Gaza in the next three weeks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"If you choose the path of zealots, dragging the country into the abyss, we will be forced to leave the government," Gantz, the leader of the centrist National Unity party and Netanyahu's main political rival, said in a televised news conference on Saturday, per The New York Times.

"We will turn to the people and build a government that will earn the people's trust," he added.