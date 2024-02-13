Leonardo DiCaprio's New Movie Sparks Outrage After Homeless Community is Given 24 Hours to Evacuate Before Rainstorm
Leonardo DiCaprio's latest film has sparked outrage after a homeless community in Sacramento was given less than a day to evacuate before a major rainstorm, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite the looming storm, the homeless community living at Cesar Chavez Park were said to be forcefully removed from their tents to make way for the DiCaprio film, which has been temporarily titled BC Project with director Paul Thomas Anthony.
While filming for DiCaprio's project was set to take place on Sunday, officials cleared half a dozen tents and their occupants from the park on Thursday. The removal took place in less than 24 hours after "attention to vacate" signs were posted on tents around the park.
While those affected by the removal were offered temporary housing at a Sacramento shelter, locals were outraged by the sudden removal, particularly due to severe weather impacting the area.
Atmospheric rivers caused torrential downpours across California, resulting in severe flooding and mudslides.
Crystal Sanchez, the president of the Sacramento Homeless Union, criticized the city's lack of preparation and for going through with the removal despite weather conditions.
"It is asinine in the midst of an atmospheric storm, against federal laws and protections unhoused people are being moved and placed in greater danger for Hollywood to roll footage in Sacramento," Sanchez said.
"The city permit should have not been issued without appropriately placing individuals in shelter as the city is well aware of the homeless crisis in the area."
While space at local shelters was said to be reserved for those affected by the removal, one individual claimed that wasn't true.
Anij Baker, 61, was living in a tent at Cesar Chavez park since becoming homeless four years ago. Baker said despite promises of a space being allocated at local shelters, he and his partner were effectively displaced.
"It's terrible. We have nowhere to go," Baker said according to the Sacramento Bee. "All our clothes and shoes are wet. We have no food."
The 61-year-old added, "We've gotta put everything in the cart. It's gonna be heavy."
Baker's story further highlights a severe housing crisis impacting the city. Sacramento homeless shelters are currently full with a waiting list of 1,200 people for 1,300 available beds.
Despite outrage over the project's impact on some of the city's most vulnerable residents, the head of Sacramento Film, Jennifer West, expressed delight for the project.
"We are thrilled to have these creative projects come to life in Sacramento," West wrote in a blog post. "We appreciate your cooperation and support as we showcase the beauty and vitality of Sacramento through these cinematic endeavors."