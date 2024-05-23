Horror of Hamas: New Video Shows Moment Hamas Fanatics Threaten Terrified Captives Saying ‘Here Are the Girls Who Can Get Pregnant’
A shocking new video released this week showed the terrifying ordeal five female Israeli soldiers suffered at the hands of Hamas terrorists back in October, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a startling development to come nearly eight months after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas first attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, a new video was shared on Wednesday by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.
According to the harrowing new footage, the five young women – who were covered in blood and surrounded by the bodies of their killed colleagues – were threatened with rape before being taken away to Gaza.
The shocking footage was reportedly captured by body cameras worn by the Hamas gunmen at the Nahal Oz base outside the Gaza Strip. It showed the women handcuffed and pressed against a wall while still dressed in only their pajamas.
The Hamas terrorists could also be heard gloating and announcing their plans to sexually assault the female Israeli soldiers in the newly released footage.
“Here are the girls who can get pregnant,” one Hamas gunman could be heard saying in the video. “You’re so beautiful.”
According to the New York Post, the five women in the video have since been identified as Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy.
Berger's father spoke out upon the release of the shocking footage and expressed the horror of watching his daughter suffer such threats from the Hamas fanatics. He also highlighted the urgent need for action to secure their release.
“This is a wakeup call to the world: Look what we’re dealing with,” Berger’s father, Shlomi Berger, told the Post on Wednesday. “You saw how many terrorists were in that video.”
“You only see three minutes, but we know that they sat in the same place for two or three hours,” he continued, “and in front of their eyes they saw their friends that were murdered on the floor.”
- 'I Will Always Be Recovering': Diddy's Ex Cassie Breaks Her Silence After Release of Shocking 2016 Assault Video
- The Lewinsky Effect: Model Kept Clothes From Night Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexually Assaulted Her, Lawsuit Claims
- Director of Donald Trump Biopic 'The Apprentice' Taunts Ex-prez Over Lawsuit Threats: 'They Don’t Talk About His Success Rate'
“Maybe they told themselves: I’m lucky, I’m just wounded,” the captured female Israeli soldier’s father added. “But I don’t know how someone can be in this situation and be okay in their mind.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The women, who are just five of the more than 100 hostages still being held by Hamas after nearly eight months, have since become a poignant symbol of the government's failure to bring them home for many affected families.
Meanwhile, the video – which appeared to be shot from inside the Nahal Oz base's bomb shelter – showed the ruthless control exerted by the Hamas terrorists as they taunted and humiliated the five Israeli women and accused them of causing the deaths of their fellow soldiers.
The footage captured another chaotic scene that showed the Hamas gunmen as they loaded the injured women into a vehicle amid gunfire and shouting in the background.
The women's families, who viewed a raw version of the video before it was released to the public on Wednesday, reportedly decided to release the startling footage publicly to pressure the Israeli government into resuming negotiations for their release.
“The video is a damning testament to the nation’s failure to bring home the hostages, who have been forsaken for 229 days,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum charged in a statement alongside the release of the video this week.
“The Israeli government must not waste even one more moment,” the group charged further, “it must return to the negotiating table today!”