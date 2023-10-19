30 Children Are Gaza Hostages and Elderly Are Among Those Captured, Israel Defense Forces Say

At least 30 children are speculated to be held captive by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, according to new data from the Israel Defense Forces as the war rages on.

RadarOnline.com has discovered another 10-20 hostages are believed to be elderly while somewhere between 100-200 more people remain missing after Hamas unleashed a brutal surprise attack on the Nova Festival near Kibbutz Re'im, leading Israel to go on the offensive after the vicious October 7 assault.