'You F------ Clown': John Cusack Attacks Comedian Michael Rapaport Over Israel-Hamas Conflict — 'I'm Not Playing a F------ Game'
Actor John Cusack attacked comedian Michael Rapaport this week over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, RadarOnline.com can report.
The fiery exchange started on Wednesday when Rapaport told Cusack to "focus his voice" on "freeing the Israeli hostages" captured by the Palestinian militant group after last weekend’s Gaza attack.
“Hey [John Cusack] do me a favor and focus your voice on FREEING THE ISRAELI HOSTAGES CAPTURED BY TERRORISTS 10 DAYS AGO,” Rapaport wrote on X early Wednesday morning.
The Say Anything actor responded with a lengthy and scathing post viewed by more than four million people.
Cusack called Rapaport a “f------ clown,” a “f------ fool,” and emphasized that he was “not playing a f----- game” regarding the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict.
“Listen man - do you a favor? I’ve known you a long time…do I look like a f------ rube? Don’t lecture me on morals – yr gonna lose,” Cusack wrote. “I’ll give you the respect you didn’t give me.”
“Of course I want the hostages released - I’ve been calling on saving Jewish and Palestinian lives - for 10 days,” the High Fidelity star continued. “I’ve been calling for a f------ cease fire for 10 days – BIBI is INSANE – andSANE people can supportIsrael - (and the 70% of Israel thatwants him gone) - and not thepeople in Israel that want to ‘flatten the place’ and calls Palestinians animals and speaks in genocidal language to match the 6000 f------ bombs dropped on Palestinians the last ten days.”
“Got it you f------ clown?” Cusack wrote later in the post. “You f----- fool.”
“And I’m not playing a f------ game so cut the condescending bullshit towards people who are serious about justice.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.
Israel declared war against Hamas one day later, and thousands of people were reported dead so far because of the escalating conflict.
The already high tensions grew further on Tuesday after a hospital in Gaza was allegedly destroyed by a rocket. Some outlets reported that 500 Palestinians were killed in the hospital strike, and Israel and Hamas blamed each other for the purported attack.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
President Joe Biden visited Tel Aviv on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing conflict with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the 80-year-old commander-in-chief indicated that evidence showed that Hamas was responsible for Tuesday’s hospital explosion.
“I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday,” Biden said on Wednesday. “And based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you, in our view.”
“But there are a lot of people out there who are not sure,” he noted. “So we got a lot of work to overcome, a lot of things.”
According to the United Nations, more than 4,200 people have been killed and at least one million more displaced due to the fighting in Gaza over the course of the last 11 days.