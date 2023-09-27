Housewives Superfan Michael Rapaport Ranks Bravo Stars, Puts 'RHOSLC' Favorite at Top of List
Housewives superfan Michael Rapaport ranked his favorite stars from the Bravo reality TV world, causing a stir with his controversial choice for spot number three.
RadarOnline.com has learned the comedian revealed the most entertaining personalities in his book, spilling the tea to Bilt Rewards founder and CEO Ankur Jain.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Crosby topped his list, followed by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, and her ex Tom Sandoval, who sent shockwaves with his cheating scandal after it emerged that he hooked up with her friend and costar Raquel Leviss.
Fourth place went to Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador and fifth was secured by former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.
Rapaport said he had one more that nearly made his list: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne.
He pointed out that she has a Las Vegas residency.
With so many binge-worthy shows on the network, the Deep Blue Sea actor said that BravoCon should be its own show, and even have a documentary.
Rapaport's video came from him playing the "Rent Free" game show with Jain, which is similar to Family Feud. The more answers he got right matching those which members gave, the more members' rent that Bilt Rewards pays.
He won rent for 13 people, and the winners are set to be announced on October 3.
