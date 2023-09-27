Your tip
Housewives Superfan Michael Rapaport Ranks Bravo Stars, Puts 'RHOSLC' Favorite at Top of List

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Bravo superfan Michael Rapaport ranked his favorite stars from network.

Sep. 27 2023, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Housewives superfan Michael Rapaport ranked his favorite stars from the Bravo reality TV world, causing a stir with his controversial choice for spot number three.

RadarOnline.com has learned the comedian revealed the most entertaining personalities in his book, spilling the tea to Bilt Rewards founder and CEO Ankur Jain.

Source: Bravo

Mary Cosby scored at the top of the comedian's list.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Crosby topped his list, followed by Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, and her ex Tom Sandoval, who sent shockwaves with his cheating scandal after it emerged that he hooked up with her friend and costar Raquel Leviss.

Fourth place went to Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador and fifth was secured by former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

Source: MEGA

She was followed by exes Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

Source: Bilt Rewards

Sandoval scored third in his ranking.

Rapaport said he had one more that nearly made his list: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne.

He pointed out that she has a Las Vegas residency.

With so many binge-worthy shows on the network, the Deep Blue Sea actor said that BravoCon should be its own show, and even have a documentary.

Source: MEGA

Erika Jayne nearly made the list.

Rapaport's video came from him playing the "Rent Free" game show with Jain, which is similar to Family Feud. The more answers he got right matching those which members gave, the more members' rent that Bilt Rewards pays.

He won rent for 13 people, and the winners are set to be announced on October 3.

Source: Bilt Rewards

Rapaport won rent for 13 people.

