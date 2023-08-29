Your tip
Hollywood Designer Files $18M Lawsuit Against Erika Jayne and Secret Service for 'Violating Constitutional Rights'

A Hollywood costume merchant sued Erika Jayne and two former Secret Service agents for $18 million this week.

Aug. 29 2023, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

A Hollywood costume merchant sued Erika Jayne and two former Secret Service agents for $18 million for allegedly violating his constitutional rights and engaging in malicious prosecution, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

The sudden development comes months after designer Christopher Psaila revealed that he faced false federal fraud charges after being accused of charging over $800k on Jayne’s American Express card between 2014 and 2016.

Psaila’s Marco Marco fashion house was raided by federal agents on January 11, 2017, in connection to the allegedly fraudulent charges. The case against Psaila was ultimately dismissed in September 2021 – roughly five years after he was first indicted.

Now, Psaila filed an $18.2 million lawsuit against Jayne, the two former Secret Service agents, American Express, and others for malicious prosecution, conspiracy, and violation of his constitutional rights.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Psaila filed the complaint in Federal Court in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The complaint argued that the "case reflects the corruption of the federal judicial system by Secret Service agents” and seeks at least $18.2 million in general damages and unspecified punitive damages.

"The Secret Service and United States should have never presented the case to the grand jury for indictment, and never proceeded with the prosecution," Psaila’s lawsuit stated.

It continued, "Any investigation at all, or review of the evidence seized in January 2017, would have uncovered that Marco Marco and Psaila had documented proof that all costumes and services had been supplied to [Jayne], that all the charges were authorized, and that no fraud occurred.”

Meanwhile, the lawsuit suggested that Jayne and her embattled ex-husband – Tom Girardi – made the $800k fraud claims against Psaila and Marco Marco in 2016 due to “mounting pressure” to pay for Jayne’s “extravagant lifestyle and clothing.”

"The refund to the Girardis justified the prosecution – the prosecution justified the refund," the lawsuit argued regarding a $787,117 refund American Express made to Jayne in early 2017.

Psaila’s legal team also claimed to have an “exhibit documenting each of the seven American Express transactions that the indictment alleged were fraudulent” – including “time-stamped invoices, emails, text messages, sketches, material receipts, and proof of delivery.”

The Secret Service agents investigating the fraud allegations against Psaila allegedly “ignored” the evidence vindicating the Hollywood designer.

Psaila also submitted a Federal Tort Claims Act administrative claim against the Secret Service for $75 million in connection to the alleged violation of Psaila’s constitutional rights and the alleged malicious prosecution against him.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the federal fraud charges against Psaila were voluntarily dismissed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles in September 2021.

Psaila argued he lost out on profits totaling “tens of millions of dollars” due to Jayne’s fraud allegations and the subsequent indictment against him.

