Washington Post ORDERED Staff Not to 'Distribute' Story Detailing Prince Harry's Allegations Against Embattled Paper's CEO

Lewis, 55, is a a longtime British media executive and former publisher of The Wall Street Journal who was named as the replacement for The Post's outgoing CEO and publisher Fred Ryan in late 2023.

Prince Harry and 40 other plaintiffs have alleged as part of a years-long lawsuit against Murdoch's News Corp that Lewis helped carry out and justify a plan to delete millions of emails during an investigation into the phone hacking scandal.

He told the BBC in 2020 that the "allegation that I was involved in any wrongdoing is completely untrue" and that his "role was to put things right, and that is what I did."